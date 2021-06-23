D.he profession of business consultant doesn’t have the best reputation. But for me it is a very interesting, varied field of activity that, in addition to an attractive income, often also brings fun with the projects and the recognition of clients. For many years I have been concentrating on company and practice successions and also on the sales of medium-sized companies and medical practices to successors.

I don’t want to hide the things that are most annoying in this job:

1. “I found it very different on the Internet”

Today the internet is an invaluable source of information on many issues of life and work. But I think that there are also limits: When I’m sick, I don’t (only) ask Google, but go to a doctor. When I have extensive tax or legal issues to clarify, I call in a specialist. Nor can I clarify a complex need for advice on a company succession with a search on the Internet.

I could save myself a lot of long discussions if the limits of the internet were accepted. After the introduction, however, I was very honest with me, but I read it completely differently, and then assured me that my own project was “very similar” to the facts found on the Internet. It gets really annoying when I experience, especially with younger start-ups, that there is no willingness to deal intensively with one’s own project. The network should fix it: A practice or a company should be taken over for a six-digit amount – and the necessary business plan for the purchase price financing should be downloaded free of charge and submitted to the bank with a few adjustments. I don’t have to explain further that such projects fail at the first meeting with the bank.

2. “You are overlooking the potential that has not yet been used”

Especially when the economic development of a company and especially the generated surpluses cannot really convince, the “potentials” come into play. The owners then verbally explain the aspects with which a successor can “easily” increase sales and increase profits. “As a consultant, you have to think about that,” I was told. But first I have to think about why the previous owner was unable to develop the potential himself for many years. To this day, I do not know a plausible explanation for this.



3. “That’s just one possible interpretation”

A prime example: a therapy center with annual fee income of 850,000 euros would – according to the industry average – generate a profit of 170,000 to 200,000 euros. The owner of such a center for physiotherapy, who, as a freelancer, was looking for a successor for reasons of age, never paid more than 50,000 euros a year. And she insisted that the valuation using the discounted earnings method was completely wrong here – the high turnover and the new and sophisticated furnishings were the right yardstick.

She expected a purchase price of at least one annual turnover – I myself had to question the saleability of the facility as a whole. The bad thing was: the owner was supported by her veteran tax advisor. Someone who did not know the modified discounted earnings method for freelance practices and pulled the age-old “medical association formula” as a method: his alternative interpretation of the poor result numbers.