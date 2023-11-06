Column | Five life lessons from the wise help when I’m in danger of straying off the beaten path

When someone says something wise, I prick up my ears and try to remember what was said. It is useful in the world of many kinds of besserwissers.

When to work and as a hobby he reads huge amounts of stories by different people, something inevitably sticks in his mind. Usually they are some kind of life lessons or wisdom.

In many of them, there has been something easy to understand, gentle and encouraging, something that is remembered as a doctrine supporting a good life.

In the constant flood of information and in the world of cake connoisseurs, it is also useful: remember even these if you are in danger of straying from the path. These are particularly memorable:

1. All movement is towards home. The books about the brain by Anders Hansen, the chief physician of Swedish psychiatry, are simply great. Down-to-earth and encouraging. In his book Brain blues Hansen states that it has been important for him to understand why people are reluctant to move.

The brain (and mind) does best when it moves, and that’s why you have to persistently fight against reluctance. And exercise doesn’t necessarily mean sports, but any movement that can become as automatic a habit as brushing your teeth. Let’s continue!

2. The 80/20 principle. Life is complicated enough without strict rules about what to put on your plate. Nutritionist Patrik Borg recommends following 80/20 rule. As long as 80% of the time you try to eat healthy, 20% of the time you can live (almost) like Ellu’s chicken.

3. Respect sleep. The late doctor Aki Hintsa writes The Anatomy of Winning –in his book, that sleeping should always be prioritized and calendared in the same way as work and hobbies.

Sleep is like the turbo power of life that keeps you going. And another bonus lesson: it often helps to fall asleep when you always go to bed at the same time.

4. Ordinariness is wonderful. If I threaten to drown in complaints that nothing is happening in my life, everything is boring and downright boring, I remember Psychotherapist Maaret Kallio in the column previous sentence:

“An ordinary gray everyday life is dreary for some, but for many it is the biggest dream.”

5. Praise, praise, praise. Child psychiatrist Jari Sinkkonen’s wise thoughts have been quoted a lot, but only once Home in Kuvalehti I’m particularly fond of the phrase that was:

“The child must see from the look of his parents that they are completely enchanted, downright exhausted by the happiness that they have had him as their child.”

Can it be said more sweetly!

The author is the editor of HS’s lifestyle editorial.