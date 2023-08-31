Column | Fireworks and junk food caused culture shock at a classical music concert

The Tchaikovsky firework spectacle attracted a younger crowd to classical music audiences in the United States. Could Finland learn from the United States?

Is it according to etiquette, drinking and eating junk food at a classical music concert while the Ukrainian national anthem is playing?

It was quite a culture shock when I got to listen to a Tchaikovsky spectacle at the Hollywood Bowl in the USA a year ago.

On an August evening in Los Angeles, the concert etiquette differed from what we are used to in Finland. The concert area was full of fast food stalls, where spectators could grab snacks suitable for the open-air concert stand.

Among other things, pizza, wine and ice cream were offered.

At the beginning of the concert, the conductor said that the Los Angeles Philharmonic will play the national anthem of Ukraine as a sign of solidarity. The audience responded to this comment by booing.

The audience also showed their popularity by squealing in the middle of the cadenza of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto.

During the last piece, the horn band of the university in the area came on stage with their cloaks and strums. The American flag flew in Salo with the help of a wind machine, and the evening was crowned by fireworks.

The concert was a confusing experience in every way, where the restrained and sometimes rigid world of classical music met the American ability to create spectacular experiences.

You can’t draw very far-reaching conclusions about the summer special. Still, that experience made me long for the elegance and dignity that typically belongs to classical music culture in Finland.

Together the Californians succeeded extremely well in this matter.

With the help of a spectacle-like concept, people who normally don’t go to concerts were attracted to classical music. There were a couple of young men sitting near me who said they belonged to this group.

They had gone to listen to a similar concert a year earlier. The experience had been so wonderful that they had to go to the fireworks concert again.

The concept didn’t fail a second time either, but the young people who pulled the stormtroopers smiled ecstatically after the concert.

Junk food and fireworks would hardly be a viable solution to how to get more new listeners to the graying concert audience in Finland.

However, between the exaggerated American entertainment and the Finnish swagger, there are probably plenty of opportunities worth trying.

The author is HS’s financial reporter.