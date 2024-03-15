Superstars want to live like Finns – in the middle of nature. Our national islands are public deserts and fire places, and they should not be cut when the state is looking for savings targets.

In the recent one I stopped on the trip to America Jack Nicholson to the gate.

The actor's house is located on Mulholland Drive, which winds through the hills of Los Angeles near Hollywood. Ökyjulkimos prefer the area, because it is on the side of a big city but completely in their own peace.

The house itself could not be seen from the gate. His eyes collided with a dense wall of leaves. Trees, bushes and cacti burst up to the heavens. The place was like being swallowed by green.

I realized how lucky Jack Nicholson is. He gets to live like a Finn.

Finn stands on one leg in the ear. Also here in Helsinki.

I went straight to the forest to ski from the yard of my apartment building, next to the trolley rails. The neighbor said that one day in February, he walked 63 kilometers of the city's tracks to Espoo's Kivenlahti and happily took the subway back.

A life of luxury, that's all I'll say.

We have a sparse population to thank. The same number of people live in St. Petersburg within walking distance as in the whole of Finland. No wonder there are more than half a million summer cottages in Finland.

Longing for the arms of nature connects human animals regardless of culture and income level. The stars of the world are staring at the sky in the Caribbean, Virtaset and möttösen in the Saimaa.

Britain's crowning strawberry patch is located in the mountainous Cairngorms National Park, between a bend in the River Dee and a forest. Balmoral Castle is their summer cottage.

Finland there is something much more valuable in national parks than stone castles meant for blue-bloods. Our crown jewels are fireplaces, log cabins and firewood stands next to them.

Each of us is free to use these. Metsähallitus maintains the places with tax funds. In the Urho Kekkonen National Park alone, there are dozens of wilderness huts in Lapland, i.e. a free network of cabins that you can use to plan even a long hike.

Crunching the camping sausage with the government's clappers is an important ritual for many, as was the smothering of the communion bread in the old days. You can witness the campfire sites of mass hiking on weekends in the parking areas of Nuuksio National Park.

Last year, Finland's 41 national parks were visited 3.6 million times. The drug addiction caused by the pandemic has subsided only a little.

Our crown jewel however, are at risk when public spending is cut.

Metsähallitus director of nature services Henrik Jansson says that the business institution has “big concerns” about the government's productivity program. Details of the savings will be heard in the April framework meeting.

Even the current funding of nature services is not enough to maintain all camping structures. The new national parks have increased the workload. The staff has been dismissed.

If there are even more cuts, according to Jansson, it may happen that more and more campfire sites and deserted huts will have to be left to their own devices or even demolished.

It wouldn't just be about putting out mood fires. In the wilderness, a dry clap can save a life. Not to mention a stable with an intact roof.

Worth to take a look at the figures. Roaming in national parks and state camping areas saves society tons of money, namely in avoided healthcare costs.

Metsähallitus and UKK institute evaluated, that in the second year such a saving was 164 million euros. The impact of national park visitors on local economies was also huge: 285 million euros.

Cutting off the national islands would be cutting off one's own branch from the guardians of the money chest.

Many luxuries are sheer vanity, but Finnish natural luxury is anything but.

The author is HS's culture editor.