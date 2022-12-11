Column | Finnish parents are among the most exhausted in the world – It’s no surprise when you listen to the kind of advice we’re given

Finnish parents being among the most exhausted in the world is no wonder. Parents’ time and energy can be wasted if the reason is the best for the child.

From daycare a note was given suggesting a time to consult the parents regarding the special support decision. The kindergarten teacher explained that the law had changed and now it obliged both parents to be consulted.

“How can you hear that?” I asked. We had applied for support and received it. I couldn’t think of what we could have to say. Is this what we had to say to the kindergarten in the middle of the workday?

The kindergarten teacher nodded that the law is undeniably strange. He said that other parents also found it frustrating.

Standing in the air closet of the kindergarten, I once again wondered if any parents had been thought about. Or was it thought that five of them, after all, it was about the best interests of the child? Those magic words seem to be the basis by which you can demand anything from your parents.

Two reported a year ago research according to Finnish parents are among the most exhausted in the world. In the survey covering 42 countries, Finland was seventh. Parents were reported to be more exhausted only in Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Canada, the United States and Egypt.

How I wish that the news would make those working with families respect the parents’ time more. I could give numerous examples of frustrating situations from the twelve years I’ve been a mother.

In this society that strives for efficiency, why is the time and energy of parents allowed to be wasted quite sadly?

It often feels that the organization of services for families with children has declined over the years in this matter. I fondly remember my own childhood in the 1980s and 1990s, when, for example, the dental clinic was connected to the school and the children managed their visits there independently.

“ It is a big threshold for parents to balk against the demands on the child.

At least that’s not the case with us anymore, but the parent has to take their child to daycare in the middle of the working day, at worst, in another part of the city.

The practices at school have also become more burdensome for parents. At one time, for example, children were expected to make sure they had everything they needed with them. Nowadays, a message is sent to parents about exercise equipment, cycling days, snacks and so on.

How else should this be interpreted other than that care has been transferred from the children to the parents?

Exhaustion The professor of developmental psychology at the University of Jyväskylä was responsible for the Finnish part of the study Kaisa Aunola and docent of well-being psychology Matilda Sorkkila. They stated in an international article about the results that the most important factor behind burnout is the demands experienced by parents, which come from the outside.

Every parent can certainly relate to this. From the time of pregnancy, especially mothers are drowned in oppressive instructions. Does the child not know how to fart? It would be good to do these exercises every day. Reading gets off to a good start when the child spends at least ten minutes every day. A toddler can be made to eat vegetables by cutting them into different shapes and placing them on a plate as a car, for example.

It is a big threshold for parents to balk against the demands on the child. Even when you try, you often don’t get understanding.

I once hinted during the child’s orthodontic treatment that the demands for daily mouth strengthening exercises and the appliance to be carried with you are unreasonable and unrealistic. The dentist gave me a cold look and announced that the treatment would be stopped if we did not show sufficient commitment.

In discussions about burnout, parents are often told to demand less of themselves. However, it is easy to get feedback. For example, my husband was pointed out in the kindergarten when the two-year-old’s clothes were too often stained in the nurse’s opinion. That was the end of grandiosity in our family’s clothes.

The parents’ experience of excessive expectations also emerged in the study.

In one of its parts, parents’ perceptions of ideal parenting and the ideals set by society were mapped. In an article published in the working group’s Psykologia magazine in the summer of 2021, it is described how the parents themselves considered love and patience as their ideals. However, views on the ideals set by society reflected performance-oriented values ​​such as achievement, household skills, wealth and omnipotence.

My back recently when I read an article in the audience section. It disapproved of parents standing in the playground, talking to each other and not playing with their children.

The article is a good example of the ideal of intensive parenting that has strengthened in Finland since the 1990s, which researchers describe as child-centered, emotional, based on professional instructions, and requiring financial and time investment.

Kaisa Aunola sees one explanation for the increased workload in intensive parenting.

“I have been thinking about the extent to which the ideology of intensive parenting has been transferred to the institutions of our society: early childhood education, the school world, healthcare.”

The purpose of all the instructions, recommendations, meeting times and notes is good, but in Aunola’s opinion, the child should not be washed away, so to speak.

“If a parent gets exhausted in the jungle of demands, it’s not in the best interest of the child.”