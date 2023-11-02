Column | Finland’s Israel policy is changing

In the eyes of the rest of the world, Finland does not measure the suffering of civilians in Palestine and Ukraine with the same measure.

The Gaza War changing the importance of the Middle East in global politics. So it’s no wonder that Finland’s Middle East policy is on the move.

Finland currently has an exceptionally pro-Israel government. At the same time, Finland’s leadership works emphatically so as not to provoke the United States and Israel. However, it’s hard to play it safe, and caution can come at a heavy price.

The tension in seeking a line is brought by very important security policy projects for Finland: the defense cooperation agreement with the United States and arms sales with Israel.

Finland abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly last Friday in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Finland did not take a stand alone, but was in the same group as Germany, Italy, the Baltic countries and the Nordic countries belonging to the European Union. Norway voted in favor of the resolution.

Finland received a diplomatic windbreak from its reference group, even though Middle East politics has always divided the EU. There is no common line. For example, Germany has no room for maneuver in its Israel policy because of its history. Now the German president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has been accused of being biased.

The EU and NATO do not determine Finland’s policy in the Middle East or Israel, it should be its own. Finland’s line has been strong support for the two-state model. NATO countries have different positions and interests in the Middle East. Turkey is just one example.

In Finland, however, we are listening to what the United States is believed to want from its allies.

Official negotiations on the bilateral defense cooperation agreement between Finland and the United States were just completed. The DCA agreement is very high in the order of importance of Finland’s security policy.

The United States does not want to be bullied. Another thing is whether Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government reads the United States correctly. The most important thing for the United States is not support for Israel, but that the war does not spread regionally.

Israel is militarily strong but politically weak in the Gaza war. Israel has cut off the water in Gaza, and people are being killed in hospitals. With its diplomacy, the US buys Israel time to take revenge on Hamas. The United States still cannot stand behind the genocide. It needs its allies in the Arab countries, and the allies are sensitive.

With strong support for Israel, Europe may limit the US’s room for maneuver if Joe Biden’s administration is forced to change its line for geopolitical reasons. It is clear that Russia and China are taking advantage of the crisis in the Middle East. The United States may have to solve the crisis in a way that surprises.

“ The risk of arms deals was triggered.

Finland’s caution and, on the other hand, Israel’s support are also explained by the arms trade with Israel. Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (Kok) said In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat directly that the deal on the anti-aircraft system is “critically important”. Even if it is claimed that the arms trade does not affect voting decisions in the UN, arms trades are part of Finland’s security policy. It’s quite a work of art: Finland buys weapons from Israel, but does not grant export permits there.

The political risk of arms deals was triggered.

of the UN the resolution does not force Israel and Hamas to end the war. After the vote, one can still ask whether Finland’s traditional line of emphasizing humanitarian law and human rights is changing.

According to the Finnish leadership, Hamas should have been condemned in the resolution. The resolution log wasn’t perfect, but are they ever?

The EU’s common Middle East policy would be in Finland’s interest, but it does not exist. The UN vote confirmed the global south’s accusations of Europe’s double standards. The price will be paid by Ukraine, which would need non-European support in the UN.

In the eyes of the rest of the world, Finland does not measure the suffering of civilians in Palestine and Ukraine with the same measure. Finland was involved in breaking the front supporting Ukraine. Now is the time and place to communicate that the suffering of Gaza’s civilians is not indifferent to Finland.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.