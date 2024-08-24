Column | Finland’s head is in the bush when the population changes

Column|The discussion on immigration is on the back burner, and there is not a good enough picture of the situation to support the discussion.

Finland the dark population development becomes even more gloomy at the end of dark October, fittingly under the – well, dark – social security debate of the regional elections. At that time, Statistics Finland is scheduled to announce its population forecast, which is updated every few years.

At best, the announcement would be just the right trigger for the elections: an aging population, a collapsed birth rate and uncertain immigration are an equation in front of which the decision-makers now feel powerless.

The value of the October wake-up call is unfortunately weakened by the fact that it is not even a forecast. And that says more about Finland than you might think.

in Finland does not make the actual populationpredictions. Statistics Finland’s October announcement is based on the fact that the past development will be continued into the future. The center itself admits this openly.

“The population forecast is not a forecast, but a calculation describing the development of recent years. More genuinely predictive calculations would also be needed, but [Tilastokeskuksella] there are no resources to do them”, the head of the center Markus Sovala wrote in X in Junewhen a small summer discussion flared up on the topic.

So in October, Finland wonders about a forecast that is not a forecast.

There is no doubt about the collapse of the birth rate. The key question is how big the annual immigration can be assumed to be. Last year, net immigration was 58,000 people, and the number was record high. It included nearly 20,000 Ukrainians who fled the war and were given the opportunity to apply for residency last year. In the forecast updated in 2021, it was assumed that Finland would gain 15,000 people from abroad every year.

The confusion was visible in the summer, when the Ministry of Finance changed the data source of its calculation predicting the amount of net immigration (HS 17.6.) The ministry previously used Statistics Finland’s forecast, which it updated itself, as a source, but changed it to figures from the EU statistician Eurostat. Thus the ministry’s estimate of net immigration in the coming years decreased by tens of thousands, to 15,000 per year.

It is not possible to make reliable predictions about human things such as reproduction or migration. Still, it is necessary to plan what Finland can afford and how pensions will be paid in the future.

CEO of Keva Jaakko Kiander and Chief Economist Joonas Rahkola announced in HS in July more attention to “analyzing the background factors of population development and preparing population forecasts”. In June, “genuinely official population forecasts” missed in X also CEO of the employment pension company Varma Risto Murto.

For a long time as a long-term planner, I would of course be afraid of overly straightforward solutions based on current trends. However, the prognosis for the better prognosis is poor for one reason, and that is the political uncertainty surrounding immigration.

Finland’s strategic line for population change is open. On the one hand, immigration and skilled people are wanted, on the other hand, newcomers are suspected. Most recently this week Rkp demanded action to increase work-related immigration. Right after, the chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jani Mäkelä stated “that the claim will not proceed”.

The discussion about the population is on the back burner. Relinquishing the mayorship of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (cook) stated on Tuesday in an interview with HS (HS 20.8.)that Finland should find a “national compromise” between those who oppose immigration and those who use it to solve the labor shortage. Otherwise, “the whole nation can put a note on the door”, Vartiainen stated.

It is clear that no official forecast can open such a political backdoor. The change in the population is so big that it is necessary to invest in foresight both in the regional administration, the state and companies. Fortunately, scenarios are also produced by others than the state, because they are really needed.

The political deadlock and the discussion surrounding the forecasts tell of a country that does not dare to look a difficult issue straight in the eyes.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.