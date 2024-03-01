Column | Finland's EU line is getting sour, but the politicians don't want to present a reasonable plan b

Finland probably needs to change its traditional line in the European Union. It's just that nobody wants to admit the facts out loud.

Feline was brought to the table by the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK.

Organization suggested at the beginning of February that Finland would change its policy in the EU. Finland has traditionally pushed for free competition, functioning internal markets and scarce state subsidies in the Union. EK has supported the line.

Now the sled had turned. In the EC's opinion, Finland should start lobbying the EU for a new common fund of hundreds of billions of euros. It would support European-oriented investments in critical technologies.

Business has made a realistic assessment of the situation. The EU has become in recent years quite a support machine. During the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission gave member countries permission to distribute state aid more loosely than before.

It has indeed been done. Big countries have distributed subsidies for hundreds of billions of euros to their industry. There is no way Finland can stay in that race.

And the going continues. It is clear that the green transition requires huge investments.

The great powers and the EU are competing for them, and now, even more bloodily, the EU countries are also competing with each other.

For pro-market for a supporter of pro-market thinking, this is terrible to watch. The zero-sum game will be devastatingly expensive for Europe. By sprinkling state subsidies, the EU threatens to seriously damage its internal market.

The fact is that market liberals are at the bottom of the world. Stateside Joe Biden than Donald Trump to unite uho: the factories must be recovered. Both promote tax subsidies and trade barriers. China supports its own industrial products so that there is a risk of dumping. The green transition is seen to require an active industrial policy.

The free market and the state competed. The state won.

Although otherwise, business life does not depend on ideologies. Companies smell the political winds and adapt.

Now the EC has accepted that the EU will not return to the time of free competition and a well-functioning internal market in the next few years. Therefore, it is worth taking the change into your own hands.

“ The market liberals are at the bottom.

Sometimes perfect is the worst enemy of good or even decent. EK therefore brought a proposal to the table, which, after all, would distort the competition a little less than many other alternatives.

One say no more. Another direction would be better for Finland and the whole of Europe. But sometimes the world doesn't go in the direction a small country would like it to go.

Politicians are not willing to talk about it.

Carrying the portfolio of the Minister of Economic Affairs, stripped of its heavy responsibilities Will Rydman managed to knock out EK's proposal in the message service X after all.

Rydman emphasized the government's program, according to which EU state aid rules should return as quickly as possible to the “normal state” that preceded the crises. In his opinion, “it would ultimately be in the interest of all Western countries to get rid of the current competition for investment subsidies and return to a normal market economy”.

That would definitely be a nice thing.

There is no benefit in stating the matter. The new normal is decided by others. Finland's line is clean-headed, the reality is harsh.

Always can live in the hope that the line will change. But a credible plan b should also be said out loud.

How does Finland manage to defend its principles as much as it can, to create in the new winds and to take advantage of the change as much as it can?

Many people behind the scenes were relieved when EK opened the game. Plan b, made as a compromise, is certainly not to the liking of any party. Then the favorite topic was the election.

Politics is messy. If you want to use power, your hands might get dirty.

The author is the head of HS's economics and politics department.