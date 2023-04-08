Column | Finland leaves behind the gravel roads of its history

For Finns, this spring appears to be the most concrete crossroads in ages. In recent days, a nation’s growth story has been written, the full meaning of which can only be understood when there is enough distance in time.

Spring comes unexpectedly. Back winter reluctantly recedes, and one afternoon a top coat feels like a bulky accessory.

I hastened to collect the plowing sticks from the sides of the courtyard; broken sticks fly into the trash. The meltwaters have eaten deep pits into the gravel. The tire of the trailer that wintered on the wall of the garage is cracked.

The spring sun reveals the repair debts.

Us for Finns, this spring appears as the most concrete crossroads in ages. In recent days, quite extraordinary recent history has been written, the full meaning of which can only be understood when there is enough distance in time. Last weekend’s tense elections, the expected NATO membership and Sanna Marini’s decision to give up the presidency of the Sdp are not isolated events, but they are all connected to the nation’s big growth story.

Finland is not the same. There are new opportunities ahead, but also the pain of giving up.

Finns turned their backs on the government led by Marin in the elections. The governing parties lost a total of 17 MP seats. The message was clear, although the main government party Sdp managed to increase its support, largely at the expense of its partners.

The coalition became the prime minister’s party under the leadership of Petteri Orpo. Bourgeois rule will return to the country. However, real history was made by Riikka Purra in the leadership of Basic Finns, when the party conquered provincial Finland, which for decades had been a centerpiece.

The internationalizing, liberal rush-hour Finland has separated itself from the way of life, everyday life and values ​​that prevail in a large part of the rest of the country. This can be seen as a disappointment to those in power, including those who used to be considered their own. Center now paid the price for his years in the wrong club, and Purra collected the pot.

It is largely in the hands of the basic Finns themselves, whether they will also be able to prove themselves worthy of the trust of their voters as those in power. For the center, this would mean eternal autumn. Finland would abandon its agrarian roots and the cohesion force that built the country ahead of regional politics in the post-war period in domestic and foreign policy.

When outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin will also soon give up the position of her party’s chairman, a very special period is coming to an end. It’s not about decades, but about a few special years, which, as memory traces, can very well be compared to the experience of those who lived during the war.

The coronavirus pandemic undermined Finns’ sense of security. There was an unknown threat against which all means had to be used. Fundamental rights were restricted in an unprecedented way. We certainly went too far here.

“ There are new opportunities ahead, but also the pain of giving up.

Then Russia launched its war of aggression in Ukraine, and Finland’s eastern border began to appear in a completely different light than before. The continuation of eternal peace, even within our own borders, was no longer a given.

Finland is now part of the Western security community, for now without Sweden. Here too, at least symbolically, a centuries-old connection with fate is broken.

As Prime Minister Along with President Sauli Niinistö, Sanna Marin has played a significant role in ensuring that Finland has gone strong and united through these crises. Especially during the corona era, mistakes were certainly made, but the way the NATO road was carried to the finish line makes you forgive a whole bunch of old sins.

Especially in the field of economic policy, the traces of Marini’s government are also evaluated in less flattering terms. Of course, exceptional circumstances have justified the government’s generous distribution of money, but those who scrutinize such spending think it’s an excuse for sheer recklessness.

It was Whatever you think about Marin’s policies, he is certainly the brightest star we have ever seen in leadership positions in this country. That’s why his move to the sidelines might be a sadder thing than many want to admit.

As prime minister, Marin has been a shocking boost to the whole image of Finland in the world. He is a rock star of international class, whom everyone wants to know and for whom all doors open. As a political superstar, there will be no equals right away.

What kind of role model he has managed to give to young women and girls in Finland and all over the world with his leather jackets is not a trivial task. Everything is possible for brave and capable women, and even the prime minister is no longer expected to carry the burden of an era that has already ended in his words and being.

Neighbour stops at the spot and says that he will put asphalt in his yard, as long as the weather permits. Personally, I think I skip urgent tasks. Not all for this spring.

The author is acting head of HS. corresponding editor-in-chief.