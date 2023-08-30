Column | Finland is once again getting used to a new kind of relationship with Sweden

President Sauli Niinistö gave a summer speech to the Swedes, which told a lot about the relationship between Finland and Sweden.

President Sauli Niinistö did not call this summer By naturebut had to speech In Swedish radio’s traditional Sommaprat series

The speech was very interesting and informative. One of the purposes of the speech was to dispel the doubt that the NATO process, which ended up being different between Finland and Sweden, would erode the relationship between the two countries.

Niinistö spoke surprisingly openly about NATO decision-making and its stages. Of course, the speech goes through its speaker, but Niinistö in no way hides the impression that the decisions of Finland’s foreign and security policy are his decisions. One cannot avoid the impression that during the application phase, Niinistö discussed Finland’s NATO solution more with Sweden’s Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson than with Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd).

in Sweden it might surprise you how much Niinistö thought about the balance between Finland and Sweden. Niinistö remembered the admiration with which Sweden was regarded when he was young.

Finnish and Swedish security policy have always had very different strategic cultures, and that will continue to be the case. When Sweden sovereignly took its place in the world, war-experienced Finland focused on Russia. Niinistö specialized in Putin.

“ The inferiority complex no longer bothers me.

Niinistö’s speech told the Swedes that Finns are no longer bothered by an inferiority complex. For Niinistö, the turning point in the relationship was Finland joining the euro. He describes how much Swedes were interested in being part of the Eurogroup. In the NATO process, Finland took the lead and Sweden tried to keep up.

In Finland, it is now difficult to hide the satisfaction that “Sweden’s mistakes” have not been made here, which can be pointed out when you follow, for example, the burning of the Koran.

Base is strong, but there is a new phase in the relationship again. The Nordic countries are the most important framework for Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government’s foreign and security policy, and that’s how it should be.

Orpo also demonstrates the deep relations between Finland and Sweden. The funniest news of the fall includes Orpo and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s description of how Orpo helped Kristersson’s daughter change. From Kristersson, assembling the Ikea furniture went better. “That showed the Swedish background,” Orpo said.

At the same time, a real breakthrough was revealed in the way Swedish young people see Finland. The daughter of the Swedish Prime Minister moved to Helsinki to study at the Hanken University of Economics. Pretty cool.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.