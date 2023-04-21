Column | Finland increased nuclear power, Germany gave it up

In Germany, which closed its nuclear power plant at the end of last week, there was not even a discussion comparing nuclear power and coal.

Do you believe to rebirth? Me neither. Except for a moment at the end of last week, when the triple reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant was connected to the grid at the same time as my home country, Germany, shut down its last nuclear reactors.

Here is the beginning of something new, there is the end. But why do the Germans act the opposite of the Finns?

Part of the reason may be “German angst” and innate technology skepticism. Based on them, it is difficult to approach invisible radioactive radiation calmly. However, there are also better reasons for abandoning nuclear power.

Both the construction of nuclear power and its dismantling cost taxpayers billions of euros. Without state subsidies, nuclear power is not worth it. And no matter how safely nuclear power is built, there are always risks associated with its use. This was seen, for example, in Ukraine, where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was caught between the front lines. The disposal of nuclear waste is still an unsolved problem almost everywhere except in Finland. Globally, the importance of nuclear power is decreasing, and Germany is not alone in closing power plants.

in Germany many, myself included, consider nuclear power a dead end. Still, you can ask why Germany didn’t keep its nuclear power plants running even long enough to have the last coal-fired power plants disconnected from the grid before then? That would have been a more sensible way than the line I chose. The price would have been slightly more nuclear waste.

In Germany, there was not even a discussion comparing nuclear power and coal. The political forces driving carbon neutrality and phasing out fossil fuels have been in favor of decommissioning nuclear power for decades. And those calling for more nuclear power would not have wanted to shut down a single coal plant.

“ In Finland, the greens can support nuclear power.

For the opponents of nuclear power, the game was clear: the era of nuclear power is already over, and now the next battle against coal begins. And to be honest, whether a few coal and gas power plants or nuclear reactors operate in Germany for the next couple of years is of no great importance globally in terms of emissions – after all, carbon emissions are part of the EU’s emissions trading system.

in Finland I have learned that even the greens can support nuclear power. It has also made me reflect on my ideas about nuclear power. I hadn’t questioned them in ages.

When taking a stand on nuclear power, risks and probabilities are weighed. The decision is “yes” or “no”, but there are many different shades of gray in the process that precedes it.

The author is a visiting German journalist at Helsingin Sanomat through the international IJP journalist program.