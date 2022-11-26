Column | Finland confused the word woke, and soon it became almost unusable

The word Woke is like a Suomileijona pendant: useful in itself, but easier to get to if you don’t use it.

In November In 2021, the whole of Finland learned a new word: woke.

The Google Trends tool says that the number of searches for the word “woke” skyrocketed in Finland at that time. The reason was presented by Yle, a journalist Marja Sannikan the eponymous program whose title was Good things are driven by bad means. In other words, the topic of the program was woke.