Column | Finland already became a model student of the West’s foreign policy

Finland’s next president will be elected in a time of a completely new kind of outspoken foreign policy.

If Finland’s foreign policy used to be cautious or difficult to understand, it is not anymore. During her recent visit to New Zealand and Australia, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) directly praised Finland’s new style, singing double bazaar in horse language.

“Russia’s illegal and brutal war against Ukraine, the killing of thousands and thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, and the ongoing acts of terrorism require a strong and robust global response,” Marin said in Australia in his speech.

“We must defend our shared values, universal human rights and democracy with renewed vigor and renewed determination.”

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jussi Halla-aho (ps), speaks even more directly about Russia on social media, if possible. of HS in an interview in November he compared Vladimir Putin’s strategy in Ukraine to that of Adolf Hitler in 1944.

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, has been a little more cautious, but the change can be seen in him as well. More is coming. On Independence Day, Niinistö stated that future NATO partners expect an active approach and “opinions” from Finland.

“Perhaps a little Nordic thinking is expected from us, like from Sweden,” he said.

Previously Finland’s foreign policy was marked by an original half-hearted non-alignment. This half, on the other hand, was further obscured by a deliberately unclear way of speaking. The goal of this “foreign political liturgy” was to speak so complexly that everything could always be explained in the best way. If Russia got angry, jargon was transferred to the border.

Finland not only spoke but also acted pragmatically. The decision to ally ended this time.

Now Finland seems to have defected directly to the hard core of value-based rhetoric – perhaps directly to its forefront. In particular, Prime Minister Marin emphasizes Finland’s position specifically as a defender of democracy, as part of the community of democratic countries gathered around the United States.

This community does not like Russia or China. At the technology conference Slushi in Helsinki, Marin also saw China as a threat, which, according to him, “has a different logic than democratic states”.

“I’m not saying that all economic ties should be severed, but we shouldn’t be in a situation where authoritarian countries can blackmail us with critical technology,” Marin said.

Finland is now the model student behind the enlightened message of the EU and the rest of the West.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken of a historic turning point (Zeitenwende), and the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has spoken about the struggle between autocracies and democracies. In his address to Finland in the Independence Day greeting US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken stated that the countries will jointly defend democracy and freedom against the challengers of the “rules-based” world order.

“ Finland’s foreign policy has changed permanently, but how?

In the past, Finland has been left behind, for example, in emphasizing the position of the UN, when the world organization is in the hands of Russia and China, year by year it is more difficult to defend the human rights and individual freedoms that the UN grew up to protect.

But how far does Finland’s new value-based approach extend?

Finland despite the talk, has recently also warmed up its relations with many autocracies. Trade relations have been improved through reciprocal visits to, for example, Saudi Arabia, which is known for its lack of democracy and trampling on the rights of women and minorities. Finland doesn’t talk too much about Turkey’s problems – although it is certainly wise from the point of view of NATO membership. Both countries have had a close relationship with the United States.

If “Nordic” value-basedness is Finland’s new line, should it also be aimed at such countries? The ability of the United States to talk about human rights but make friends with countries that trample on them is known, but does Finland intend to follow the same path? Does opposing autocracies mean a tougher attitude towards, say, oil countries like Saudi Arabia?

Would demanding such a thing from Western-allied Finland just be naive, honest, or just the much-needed “Nordicism”?

One thing is certain: Finland’s foreign policy has changed permanently, but it is not yet certain how. Niinistö’s successor, who will be elected after more than a year, can draw that picture.

In any case, Finland’s look will be more forthright than ever. But democracy really wins only when you can also talk about your friends’ problems directly.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.