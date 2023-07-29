Will the now eighty-year-old Mick Jagger ever give fingertips to troubled female teenagers? Whether mentally insecure teenage girls have sent a picture of his excited little penis? And will he ever have given his mobile number to pimply first grade virgins to start the Masturbeertje Pippeloentje app group with them? Or did Jagger take it bigger during his career? I think he frequently gave the fingertips live to adult women in the bridal suite of a five-star hotel. Sometimes three at a time.

Funny that Mick has the same birthday as the grandson of the famous Amsterdam policeman De Cock (with cé-o-cé-ka!). De Cock is a funny name in this case. Last Wednesday, the 26th, was their birthday. So they have the same zodiac sign. There are probably astrological whirligigs that can indicate this, but even I understand that Jupiter was more favorable on July 26, 1943 than on that date in 1978. De Cock’s unfortunate grandson was less than the top fit foreman of the Rolling Stones this week. Minor. Funny? Yes!

It’s a pity that the suspected dickhead Thijs R. is already so demented. He had forgotten so much in the Assen court. I heard from a colleague that this is not new. He was already called ‘Rutte’ by his exes.

On the same July 26, it was announced that intriguing pop star Sinéad O’Connor had passed away. Jesus how I loved that woman. Not only because of her beautiful music, but also because in 1992 she ripped up a photo of the pope live on TV. With this she protested against the concealment of the sexual abuse of minors within the Roman Catholic Church by slippery paedo priests. This action did not go down well with many people. She was considered confused and it cost the Irish singer a large part of her popularity. But why confused? Because she told the horrifying truth? She just wanted to make one point clear: old men should keep their hands off children. Also digital.

But this is all small beer when you compare it to the real world problems. Like in our own Europe, where things are going terribly wrong in all areas at the moment. War and devastating hailstones in Northern Italy. It would have been better if they had fallen on burning Greece or Sicily as fire extinguishing water. The best of those Southern European fiks are the complaining tourists who return to Schiphol and immediately complain that their caravan has been engulfed by the flames.

Not a word about the poor Greeks or Sicilians who have lost everything, but no, just lament about your own blackened rut hut and overheated two-decade barbecue. Also important: whether the insurance will reimburse everything and whether the travel organization will refund your unused holiday week.

Yes, yes, problems. Have you just saved your own life by running very fast out of a conflagration, but less than a minute back on Dutch soil you are already frugal about pennies. Perhaps the State Department should quickly station a few wildfire coaches and hailstorm dispatchers at the airport.

Of course we have our own fire in the Wadden Sea. The burning parking ship with about 3,800 cars. While the sea water is already much too warm anyway. An environmental disaster is imminent. Funny when the ship capsizes, the cargo shifts and the cars eventually wash up on the beaches of car-free Vlieland and Schiermonnikoog. Shouldn’t that sailing route, which runs so close to the beautiful Wadden Islands, be banned? It already went wrong once with that container disaster and all those plastic pellets on the beach of Schiermonnikoog. Shouldn’t politicians intervene?

I fear that the VVD is especially sorry for the Asians who are waiting for those almost four thousand cars. That’s a disaster!

And now I’m going on vacation by myself. Where to? Florida. There the sea water is 38 degrees and the coral bleaches frighteningly. So I’m going there to whiten my old teeth? No. Something much more important. Bleaching my anus. Why? At the request of the pastor. I’m in a group with him. What’s the name of that app group? I can’t get no satisfaction!

