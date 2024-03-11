Column | Fascist is a Soviet-era buzzword

Being called a fascist has spread in Finland in recent years. In Estonia, a fascist is known as a barking masana, which Russia has cultivated from its opponents for decades.

A fascist naming names and warning against fascism has been linked to concerns about the state of democracy and right-wing populism in Finland. The word has apparently become more common due to American influences.

President of the United States George W. Bush equated Islamists with fascists in the early 2000s. In the 2020s, the president Joe Biden characterized its predecessor Donald Trump's world of thought as semi-fascist. Former Foreign Minister Madeleine Albright published a book warning against fascism before his death Fascism: A Warning.

Russia has been using the word fascist as a slur against his opponents for decades. In Estonia and many of Russia's western neighbors, it has traditionally been heard from the mouths of Russia or pro-Russian people.

My friend recounted an absurd conversation from 1983, when he had been conscripted into the Soviet army. At the gate of the garrison, a Russian officer had asked where the boy came from.

“From Estonia,” my rookie friend answered.

“So a fascist,” the officer had said.

When the rookie had objected, the officer had asked:

“Well tell me, what is 'yes' in your language?”

In Estonian, “yes” sounds the same as in German, “jaa.” In addition, it sounds the same as “me” or “ja” in Russian.

“Share,” answered the rookie.

The officer had certified the Estonian as a fascist.

An acquaintance who did well in the Soviet army was called “our fascist” in his team.

Estonians the designation as a fascist became common in the 1970s and became standard in the Soviet army in the 1980s, the Estonian War Museum has found out.

Fascism was no longer linked Adolf Hitler ally, the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini to totalitarian and extreme nationalist ideology between the two world wars. The word took root in Soviet society to describe an opponent. Now Russia says it will root out fascism in Ukraine.

Name-calling is still heard in connection with disputes related to history and language in Estonia as well.

When The Estonian government moved Soviet-era World War II monuments the other year, the MP defined the government as fascist. He had to resign from the opposition party center and was not re-elected.

“ Naming is also heard in Estonia.

Last year, people who speak fluent Estonian started to be called fascists in Narva, the former mayor said In Postimees magazine. The decision to change the school's language of instruction from Russian to Estonian caused tension.

It certainly suits Russia that the West is now warning about unpleasant phenomena with the very word fascism.

The author is Helsingin Sanomat's Finland-Estonia correspondent.