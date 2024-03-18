A while back it was my mother's birthday and when I asked her what my father (87) had given her, she replied that he was finally going on a course. “What kind of course,” I muttered, because although my father thinks he is perfect, there are still some areas for improvement, especially in the areas of humor and articulation.

“He goes for fall prevention!” my mother cheered and I immediately cheered along because in recent years we have had to pick him up regularly. Since he was eighty, he has had less feeling in his legs, causing him to fall over every now and then. We once thought he would die from cancer (now stable) or his aneurysm (now stable), but lately we have become increasingly afraid of gravity. This summer we found him several times in the garden, struggling next to the pollard willow, a clumsy beetle in the morning light. After taking a few pictures we helped him up, so that's how we are, but at a certain point you get a bit tired of that. Fortunately, there was now that course.

“It will just cause a lot of unrest,” my mother beamed. Her condition had improved considerably since my father's decline. She was much more active because she took over tasks from him and lifting her other half every day turned out to be a kind of fitness. She was slimmer, her shoulders and legs streamlined, and her cheeks glowed with the fanatical blush usually only seen in people with Munchausen-by-proxy.

My father himself was happy with his course for other reasons. “All those elderly people who fall cost society billions every year,” he said. “Well, then I would like to do my part. Maybe one day they will lower taxes.”

Yesterday afternoon I stopped by and he told me in detail about his first lesson: how he had to walk on mats with special sensors so that he could improve his gait and how a judoka ('a real one!') had given him tips to keep his balance.

“Look,” he said, rising carefully from his chair. “So you just have to first find your balance when you get up and then start walking!”

He strode proudly through the backyard, his hands neatly folded across his chest so that he could immediately break the fall in the event of an unexpected slip.

“See me saving hospital beds for people who really need them,” he hummed proudly. “See me saving the government money. I finally know how to go down without anyone being bothered by it anymore!”

There he walked along the crocus beds, saving the world with every step.

