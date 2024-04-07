At first glance, those two activities seem similar: betraying your country and leaving your country. You are then a traitor or a deserter. Van Dale does not know the latter word, who speaks of 'emigrant' or 'migrant.' And leaving your country does not mean betrayal, although it can go together, for example when a Dutch politician decides to become a member of United Russia, Putin's party, and immediately leaves the Netherlands.

Emigrants can make their decision freely, at least if the country in question respects civil liberties and is not at war (see Ukraine).

Last weekend I read an article on the NOS site about a phenomenon that I was not familiar with, the so-called hijra: the search of Muslims for a place that corresponds to the professed Islamic values. The prophet Mohammed left Mecca for Medina in the year 622, because he was persecuted in Mecca for spreading his Islamic message.

Mecca and Medina are now located in Saudi Arabia, and no matter which of the two cities you live in, there is religious concern about old iron.

But Dutch Muslims, born and raised here, are increasingly moving to the countries of origin of their (grand)parents. The best reason for migration: business opportunities. There is a family business waiting for you there, or you can set it up yourself, business plus family.

But according to Muslim organizations, Muslims are increasingly also seeing their faith as a reason for leaving. Muslim hatred would grow, the PVV has certainly grown and that yielded real parliamentary seats.

I can imagine a mix of reasons. Perhaps it is wonderful to live in a country where the vast majority share your religious beliefs. What could be quite disappointing: the loss of a certain religious exclusivity. If everyone is Muslim, no one will be surprised anymore. Maybe you are suddenly not Muslim enough, or too much.

And immediately afterwards I read the article de Volkskrant about 'the significant increase' in anti-Semitism after October 7. Six portraits of Jewish Dutch people, who have never asked for so much threatening attention. A student hiding his Star of David necklace. A woman who fears the worst, but where to go? “I love the Netherlands.” The man with a yarmulke who is scolded, in this case by “a girl with a headscarf (…) about fourteen years old,” as a “cancer Jew.”

Because only in Bij1's fairy tales is the minority experience a constant source of mutual inspiration.

Anti-Semitism and Muslim hatred are not opposites, they can coexist and both grow. They have even become heavily intertwined due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

However, there is a difference: Muslims want to be mistaken for 'full', and Jewish Dutch people are slightly less likely to be mistaken for Israelis.

Stephan Sanders writes a column here every Monday.