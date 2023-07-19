Column | Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather phenomena – the climate doesn’t need any more steaming

Historically strong weather phenomena are a tangible indication of the serious effects of climate change.

Finns know what it feels like to be in a 50-degree sauna: lukewarm, damp when throwing a bath, gradually getting hotter.

But how would it feel to be in a sauna all the time, fully clothed, and work and move in the same heat?

From Tukala. Unbearable.

Excruciating heat is a reality around the world. Heat records are close to or broken in Southern Europe, the United States and China as well. The temperature has risen close to the 50 degree mark and even over it in some places.

The extreme heat is described by the name given to the heat wave, Kerberos, that afflicts the Mediterranean countries. In the Greek mythology, it is the gatekeeper of manala, a three-headed dog. The heatwave following Kerberos is named Kharon, the ferryman of manala.

The heat brings drought and water shortage. Even in Europe, there is already talk of desertification.

While the Mediterranean region, North Africa, California and China are living in the midst of dangerous heat, record-breaking forest fires are raging in Canada. Uncontrolled wildfires are spreading in Spain and Greece.

At the same time, heavy rains and floods are causing damage in some parts of the world. In China, India and South Korea, dozens of people have died as a result of heavy rain floods.

Of the extremes weather phenomena have become every summer. They are even more violent and long-lasting, and they are felt in people’s everyday lives all over the world.

According to climate scientists, it is no longer just about natural and time-to-time weather changes. We are witnessing the historically strong consequences of global warming in different parts of the world. Climate change is progressing all the time, and it has serious effects.

There is no relief in sight. World Meteorological Organization WMO remindedthat extreme weather phenomena – heat waves, droughts, heavy rains, floods – will become more common and intensify with climate change.

“ Living in a sauna is impossible.

The effects threaten both water supply and food production, as well as people’s health. They are felt in the economy and in nature. Many wars and refugee crises are connected to climate change.

of the WMO according to the increase in extreme weather events shows that climate action is urgent.

After all, the situation has to be taken seriously. Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather phenomena. Heat deaths are a real thing in Finland as well.

Living in a sauna is ultimately impossible. No more sloppiness.

The author is the editor of HS.