Germany will maintain additional border controls at the border with Poland and the Czech Republic to stop illegal immigration and human smuggling. Austria has been doing this for some time at the borders with Slovenia and Hungary, and is again starting additional border controls at the border with Italy. Politicians all over Europe are calling for borders, fences and more surveillance.

But does it help? No. Such measures can at most slow down migration flows and, above all, make them more expensive and dangerous. People just take different routes. For this purpose, they employ smugglers who know those routes and eagerly offer help.

Hungary, for example, prides itself on having erected high fences with police surveillance along the EU’s external borders. But during the last European summit, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer delivered an angry tirade against his Hungarian colleague Viktor Orbán: he would brag on stage about tough measures, but in reality do little to stop migrants and refugees, except wave them on to Austria. His country, Nehammer fumed, therefore had to carry out extra border controls.

Everyone knows: they don’t help. Austria has been working with barricades and controls for years. But the number of asylum applications remains one of the highest in Europe. That is why a German police union protested strongly this week against new controls along the border with Poland and the Czech Republic. Smugglers will detour and double their fares, a spokesperson predicted, and the only people you will frustrate with such measures are border residents, tourists and truck drivers stuck in traffic jams. If all Schengen countries do this, there will be economic damage, according to French research in the tens of billions of euros.

Checks at the French-Italian border also have little effect. French border guards have been trying for years to stop migrants and refugees who have ended up in Italy via the Mediterranean route and are traveling north. They comb trains and cars and return unwanted people. This week, a French minister said again that he will not let in any of the thousands of people who have arrived in Lampedusa in recent weeks, mainly Africans. Does that tough language help? No, said Vincent Cochetel, Mediterranean director at the refugee organization UNHCR recently on French radio. “People will try to cross the French border once, twice, four, ten times. Maybe they take longer than before. But eventually they will get there.”

French media have been reporting for years about smugglers who guide people over snowy mountain passes for a lot of money, and people who only wear thin sweaters or flip-flops often die along the way. Not only the Mediterranean Sea will become a mass grave, the Alps too.

Not to mention the Channel. Nowadays, before you board the ferry from Calais to Dover, you have completed an immense slalom past fences, checkpoints, vans, military police and short-leashed police dogs. Dozens of kilometers of French coastline are one big one security zone increasingly further from the sea – shiny metal and cameras everywhere. A paradise for smugglers: in June 2023 the number of ‘irregular arrivals‘, via boats across the Channel, according to official statistics, 17 percent higher than in June 2022.

As long as Europe is one of the richest, safest and most democratic parts of a world in which more and more people are adrift (see the sad exodus of tens of thousands of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh), with plenty of work and a severe labor shortage, we will we will never get a handle on migration with border controls alone. Worse, it brings out the worst in us. What is much better is setting up legal migration channels with third countries that take back illegal immigrants. If Europe wants to control who comes here, instead of the smugglers, this is the only way. We have to hurry. Not just because those deals require time and tact. But also because the call for walls and fences and the inevitable debacle that follows has only one result: growing anti-immigration sentiment.

