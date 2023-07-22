Column | “Everything has a meaning!” By the way, it’s not, but something good can come from almost everything.

The saying “everything has a purpose” is questionable and causes pain at worst. But maybe we’re really trying to say something more important, writes HS Vision columnist Juhani Mykkänen.

In October 2013 haunted me.

I was the head of Helsingin Sanomat’s Nyt supplement. I loved my job and my colleagues, but the media industry was facing a global crisis. Advertisers had started to buy their advertising space from Google and Facebook instead of the print magazine. Readers no longer wanted to pay for content as before, because there was more and more free reading available.

As a supervisor, I was responsible for growth, but I didn’t feel that I knew how to respond to the challenge, which felt global. The situation began to affect my well-being. I felt depressed for the first time in my life. In the end, I quit – without a plan for the future.

It felt bad, but it turned out well. Just three months later we ended up having lunch with my friend Miki Kuunen with. Miki told about his idea for a business. In the same year, together with four others, we founded the technology company Wolt, which became a growth story.

Someone could say about the impact of the media crisis on my path: “Look! Everything has a meaning!”

I disagree.

With everything is intended to is a questionable saying because it implies that the universe has a plan for us. And if someone else has a plan, we don’t have to be active ourselves – like quitting.

Everything has a meaning can also cause pain. If your own parent dies of cancer when you’re only 51, so what purpose is? Not to mention something even more tragic.

Still everything has a meaning -saying appeals to many of us. There is some truth to that. But what is that truth?

Maybe we try to say something as simple as this: Not everything always has a purpose – but almost everything can lead to something good.

This is not as catchy saying as everything has a meaning, but I think it’s better otherwise. First of all, now we no longer claim that a completely horrible thing, like the death of a loved one, had purpose, for which it happened. But we accept that even loss can have positive consequences. For example, the death of a person can bring loved ones who mourn him together for the rest of their lives.

Or, as in my case, on a thousand times lighter scale: leaving a beloved job can lead to a new beloved career.

“ The most common adversities in life are small or medium.

Second I think it’s important that we don’t just wait for the universe to show us what purpose adversity has. Instead, we can – within the limits of our endurance – aim to ensure that when we experience adversity, we would actively do something good ourselves that is directly related to that adversity.

What do I mean by this?

Not that you, whose life has hit the deepest crevice of the earth, have to pull yourself together and start forging your own happiness in a right-wing spirit.

But my point is this: The most common setbacks in life are small to medium in size. A person misses a flight or breaks a leg. You can impose positive consequences on such situations by deciding to do something small or big good, which would never have been done if that adversity had not happened.

“In any case, I will wait here at the airport until evening. What can’t I do on the flight? Talk on phone. Let me take a comfortable position and make a two-hour follow-up call to grandma.”

“My leg is broken, so I hardly get to leave the computer. What would I never do outside? To have written. I’m finally going to start writing the novel I’ve been working on for years.”

If actively decide to do something good every time something goes wrong, significantly more good things start to happen in your life than what the universe arranges by chance. More specifically, something positive happens both when the universe bestows favor and when it bestows adversity.

Everything may not always have a purpose – but almost everything can lead to something good.

The author is one of the founders of the technology company Wolt.