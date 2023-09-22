Column | Everyday life of foreigners in China: Spying cleaner and living room surveillance camera

China likes foreign businessmen, but if necessary, anything said or done can be turned against them, writes HS Vision columnist Mari Manninen.

Always when Jörg Wuttke gave an interview to the media, his wife packed a bag for her husband at the door of their Beijing home. The wife was afraid that the authorities would pick up the man for questioning or worse.

The bag was packed for a while.

The German business leader Wuttke lived in China for decades and until summer also headed the EU’s China Chamber of Commerce. He was known for interviews in which he candidly analyzed China’s economy and government actions and demanded improvements in the conditions of foreign business life.

Generally, foreign business operators in China speak in public with their tongue in the middle of their mouth, when they even dare to open their mouths. They fear that the authorities will get angry and the company will suffer. In China, it is not appropriate to get into friction with the Communist Party that runs the state, cities and villages. On the other hand, by being vocal, you can succeed in improving problem areas.

No one knows where exactly the line of getting angry with the authorities is. Everyone has to make their own assessment. The assessment can be strict: One of my Finnish businessman friends does not approve of the writings I share on Facebook, because some of my stories also criticize the actions of the Chinese management. The guy is afraid that one day the likes will be dug up against his China shops.

“ One Finn found a listening device in his home in China.

When I asked representatives of the Finnish business community for interviews about the effects of the actions during China’s severe corona restrictions, some gave an interview and some did not. Refusal was often justified by the fact that the subject is too sensitive.

None of the interviewees reportedly got into trouble.

Foreigners business people are not watched particularly hard in China. They listen in amazement when I tell them how I, as a foreign journalist, get the shadowers after me and the police to knock on the door of the hotel room even on holiday trips.

From China’s point of view, foreign business is good for the country, and the treatment is accordingly. Business people in China are usually comfortable and harmless.

But it hurts them too: One Finn found a listening device in his home in China. Another realized that there is a surveillance camera in the corner of the living room. The third suspected his cleaner was spying.

It should be obvious to anyone who runs a slightly larger company in China that the company is being monitored. One manager concluded which of the employees hired by a Finnish company had been assigned to report on the company’s affairs to the party. He told the reporter about the decisions before other personnel. The reporter remained satisfied, and the information certainly went to the party in the correct format.

When Finnish government officials visit China, they leave the cell phone they normally use at home. There is no connection to e-mails or other important things from the travel mobile phone. This was also done when traveling in Russia.

Last times, new fears have begun to tickle the international business community living in China.

China has imposed in recent years bans on leaving the country for foreigners much more than before, presumably especially for business workers. The reason is often a pending dispute in court.

I am not aware of any Finns being stuck in China. At least there are Americans instead.

The United States and China are rarely on bad terms. If China is at odds with a country, China may also incinerate its citizens. One way of embezzlement is to file lawsuits.

US consulting offices have been raided in China this year and Chinese staff arrested.

The big problem is the deliberate clumsiness of China’s laws. You can’t find out what exactly is prohibited from them.

In July, the counter-espionage law came into force, based on which almost any information or material or meeting can be considered important to China’s national security.

This has been the case in practice before, but the new law emphasizes the issue.

Jörg Wuttke also criticized company raids, exit bans and vague laws before retiring as president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chinese authorities never picked him up from home. On one occasion, the officials invited him to a conversation, but according to Wuttke, in a friendly spirit.

Wuttke said in his introductory lecture to reporters that, in the end, the Chinese administration seems to consider him a useful voice in the economic debate.