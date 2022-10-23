Column | Even the 1.59 euro lamb liver in Brittimarket has a burglar alarm

In Britain, middle-income people flock to poor people’s grocery stores. The rising cost of food changes choices, but part of it is just posing, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS’s London correspondent.

Britain’s the cost of living crisis is truly producing new phenomena all the time. Prime ministerial bingo is going fast, and the last conservative leader’s run lasted less than two months. Prices rise faster than people can eat. And now this: even the supermarket’s modest package of less than two euros already has a burglar alarm.

I wanted to offer something extra good to my recently visited guests in London, and I chose Scottish lamb liver. Sheep’s and lamb’s liver is not only tasty, healthy and elegant in color and shape, but also pleasantly cheap with prices under five pounds per kilo.

Under normal circumstances, liver packages can be found on the bottom shelf of grocery stores, i.e. on the so-called squat level, right next to ground dog meat (meat intended for dogs, not ground from dogs). In the prevailing economic crisis, lamb’s liver has now been raised, at least in my local store, to eye level next to chops. The burglar alarm has also received lamb’s liver, which seemed like a slightly exaggerated precaution considering that the largest package I found cost 1.39 pounds, or about 1.59 euros.

The cashier said that lamb’s liver has become a favorite of food thieves. That’s why burglar alarms. Of course, I understand that in each country there are food items that are especially popular with thieves. In Finland, there was news in the summer about the black-label Emmental cheese phenomenon from Lauttasaari (HS 21.6.).

In British grocery stores, the popular Lurpak butter brand package has already needed special protection in the past – in addition to steak and spirits. But lamb liver? Who cares anymore about the value of the pound or the yields on British government bonds when there is a dark lamb liver market to watch.

Food the drastic price increase has also produced other phenomena. In Britain, price-conscious middle-class representatives have moved from middle-class grocery stores to low-income grocery stores, and middle-class grocery stores have only left the truly wealthy, unskilled middle-income earners and those who are just building their middle-class identity.

In practice, this means that the aisles of the German discount chains Lidl and Aldi are now crowded. An ethical dilemma arises: Is it right that well-to-do people in cashmere coats confidently drive a Lidl shopping cart and wedge themselves in front of the weaker ones while hunting for the freshest butter horns? Is it right that the middle-income earner comes to help the poor? Should I ask for income at Aldi’s door?

With inflation of more than ten percent, price awareness has become a new means of communicating class status. Cheap is the new expensive. Whole hake is the new sushi. Lamb’s liver is the new sirloin steak. Ten liters of cabbage soup, enough for the whole week, is the new “we eat out many times a week”.

Splurging on money and spending has always been vulgar, but in the atmosphere of 2022 it has become spiritual no-go zone. Social media experts replace champagne sipping photos with a set of tap water glasses and fluffy cabbage.

In Kalli the British supermarket chain Waitrose has reportedly noticed an increase in the popularity of the legendary Spam canned pork and fish heads (The Times 20.10.). Hardly anyone shops at Waitrose to save money. Fish heads go into home cooks’ curries and broths. Spam, on the other hand, may become a new symbol of tight economic times.

I myself went to skip Spam cans. Didn’t buy. The price per kilo was twice that of lamb’s liver.