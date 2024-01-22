For Russia, railways are a strategic priority, on which both the military and ordinary citizens rely.

in Finland the trains start being late as soon as the frost hits and the snow piles up.

At the turn of the year, many people's travel plans were changed when VR canceled numerous train services and the trains that were in traffic were delayed by at most an hour.

According to VR, the faults were caused by severe frosts that froze the equipment. In Finland, the media reported on “train chaos”.

In Russia, you can read about something similar very rarely. There has never been a train near me in Itänaapur that didn't leave and arrive at its destination exactly on schedule.

I have been able to just relax and enjoy the various services of the trains, such as the three-course meals served at the seat, taxi transportation included in the price of the train ticket, and generally clean trains that are cleaned along the way.

This year train traffic has started to slow down in Russia as well. There have been long delays in long-distance and local trains in January due to technical problems.

The most serious situation happened at the beginning of January in the Lastotshka, which was on its way from Nizhny Novgorod to Moscow, when the electricity in the wagons was cut off and the heating stopped working. Three hundred people were coloring in an icy train when it was a freezing 27 degrees outside. The train arrived in Moscow 2.5 hours late. Some of the passengers needed medical treatment.

The Russian railway company RŽD has not said the cause of the failures, but it is suspected that they are due to a lack of Western spare parts.

“ Railroads are important in warfare.

Most of Russia's train fleet is domestically produced, but the Lastotshka, which operates between Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow, and the high-speed Sapsan between St. Petersburg and Moscow, among others, have been manufactured by the German company Siemens.

Railway are a strategic priority for Russia. The state has invested heavily in railways because they are of great importance in warfare.

The logistics of the Russian Armed Forces is dependent on the railways. Even now, long trains full of new military equipment and soldiers on their way to the front in Ukraine rumble by.

Despite the big contributions, Russia is not the railway powerhouse it thought it was. The war goals in Ukraine have not been achieved, and at home citizens are getting nervous about late trains.

The author is HS's Moscow correspondent.