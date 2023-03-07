Column | Even children under the age of three benefit from kindergarten education

It’s a practical integration, when the tender human being carefully holds the edam cheese between his lips, but still doesn’t dare to bite.

I made it to update my knowledge about the current operation of daycare centers by spending one working day in an early childhood education unit in the capital region, where there are many children from different language and cultural backgrounds. There were only a few Finnish-speaking children in my group.

While participating in a house meeting organized during nap time, I learned that it is important for children under the age of three to receive quality education in early childhood education. The work done with the toddlers then facilitates the teaching of the older ones in the group.

My group was a group of older children. How wonderful people I met! Among other things, I was able to help with a puzzle, read a book, help build a train track, sing along with the song for the day of the week, count out loud and help butter the bread. I got to help dress a child who didn’t know any Finnish yet. And I got to praise the construction skills of a child who three months ago had been a dead end and now spoke four-word sentences like water.

With children has an amazing capacity for learning and assimilation, but children don’t learn either unless they are taught. The company of other children is of course a constant language bath, but you have to get involved first.

Entering a daycare center is the first step, but even there you need skilled professionals. If the child is shy or the language barrier is a hindrance, a gentle and determined adult can make him join the group.

Hämeen Sanomat wrote on 26.2. The results of Hämeenlinna’s early childhood education reform are encouraging: children’s withdrawal in social situations had been reduced, and it had been particularly successful in increasing the social contacts of the youngest.

This is essential when we know how deadly a social challenge loneliness is in Finland. The experiences of being rejected, the withdrawn way of acting and the subsequent lack of social skills have been researched and often started at a very young age.

On my kindergarten day for example, I saw a child who wandered along the walls, and after the first attempts at persuasion, he did not dare to go to the Moomin house placed on the table with the others. In the end, the nanny was able to float the child in her arms next to the others, and soon the magic of play was absorbed into the group. When I showed the professional his technique, he said that it is especially necessary when there is a language barrier between the children.

An adult’s arms were needed anyway. I too received my share of affection and cuddling, but my heart skipped a beat when I saw how confidently the children, to whom everything was still completely foreign, sought refuge in the arms of the kindergarten professional.

How many things can be strange for a small person, for whom our whole culture and food is still new. It’s a practical integration, when the tender human being carefully holds the edam cheese between his lips, but still doesn’t dare to bite.

During the day, I was told many times that I was getting a far too rosy picture of everyday life in early childhood education. I also know about the challenges: lack of staff, inconsiderate parents and inadequate conditions. About other things too.

However, I am impressed by the commitment of the staff I met to their demanding work, which lays the foundation for the entire civilization. There are many reasons to be satisfied.

Let us rejoice about the education our little ones get if they get to kindergarten. Parents are often in trouble anyway, so we have to find a way to also highlight the good aspects and successes of early childhood education.

This is also how you can defend early childhood education professionals, resources and – most importantly – children from toddlers to toddlers. The kids deserve it.

A writer is a writer.