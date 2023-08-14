Column | Even a child is happy when he knows how to be useful

Parents should not allow themselves to be their children’s servants.

When was seven years old, my father woke me up one morning in July at six o’clock. I got to pick up two haymakers, Heimo and Aimo, to work with my father.

The sun was shining, but the air was still chilly and the dew stung the bare toes. I remember the trip well because I had an important mission. Aimo and Heimo lived on the outskirts of the keep, and the journey was interrupted by an innumerable number of thieves. For each one, I had to jump out of the Datsun, open the door, close it behind the car, and run back in. Thanks to my promptness, the trip went faster. Father was saved time and trouble.

Even a small child gets joy and satisfaction when he knows how to be useful.

Many children, however, had to do more work than they wanted and could handle in the past. Now it’s gotten to the point where not everyone learns even the most common home crafts. They don’t get to know what it feels like to contribute to the family.

Joy and offering satisfaction was not in mind, however, when as an adult it started to get annoying in the middle of Saturday cleaning. Two pre-teens were curled up on the couch reading Donald Duck while I was vacuuming, washing the floors and brushing the toilet bowls.

I walked over to the couch and informed the boys that I was recruiting them as regular cleaners. I showed what had to be done and promised a decent salary for the job. In addition, I told you that there will never be any other pocket money more than Vito.

“ It would have been unreasonable if a single mother had done all the housework.

It worked. The boys cleaned the house every other week until they grew up and moved out.

If you want to try the same thing, start before the offspring reaches puberty and naturally takes over. Even as a teenager, I didn’t love washing and cleaning shifts, but they were already routine. It would also be unreasonable if our mother, who ended up as a single parent, had done all the housework in addition to working long hours.

My own children are motivated to wash the toilet by money. I, on the other hand, recruited child labor out of my laziness, but afterwards I consider the arrangement an educational victory. The children learned to bear regular responsibility for an important task and gained experience of standing. In addition, they now know how to clean their own home.

Parents should not allow themselves to be the servants of their older children. It can also make children feel bad, even if they don’t fully understand why.

The author is HS’s science editor.