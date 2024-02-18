Tractors and burning straw on the highways: in numerous EU countries, farmers' actions are taking place on a scale not seen since the milk puddles. And they have been successful: the European Commission has temporarily withdrawn a number of measures in a short time and weakened the Green Deal. The reason for this unprecedented turnaround: the fear that the farmers' protests will play into the hands of the (far) right-wing opposition in the European elections. The dissatisfaction of 'ordinary' citizens about what is experienced as tyranny by the elite is growing.

Political expediency of Von der Leyen et al. – but very unwise. After all, everything seems to be interchangeable. A little less climate for a little more farm income. What really matters is the importance of agriculture and the associated annual budget of 60 billion. Sicco Mansholt, resistance fighter, minister, European Commissioner and the driving force behind the plan named after him, already said it in his dying days: it is time to think in terms of general benefit and no longer in terms of production.

Over the decades, that plan has been reinforced with more requirements, more rules and controls that deprive young farmers of prospects. The need to produce efficiently still exists, but many goals have been added. Flaws have not been removed from the plan, which means that large farmers still benefit most from subsidies. The current agricultural policy is an unworkable accumulation of measures. The fact that the Mansholt plan nevertheless led to a tremendous innovation in agriculture that guaranteed food, the first goal, and created more and more space for nature, is not noticeable to most Europeans.

On the contrary, if you listen to some politicians, support for agriculture, or indeed, all of agriculture, can be removed. People like to point out the small share of agriculture in GDP and the damage caused by agriculture. However, that low share is quite distorted: as a percentage of the production and manufacturing economy, agriculture and the agricultural processing sector represent a significant part. In addition, this sector is different from all others due to its enormous surface area. When you fly over Europe, you mainly see a patchwork of fields and meadows.

The usefulness of agriculture is fourfold: producing useful agricultural products for food and industry, including in the long term replacement raw materials for petrochemicals; the management of landscape where production is not the primary goal; contribute to climate goals by storing CO 2 in grasslands and soils, the management of watersheds and wetlands; keeping the countryside livable.

This will quickly give you some guidelines for a plan. For example: no area-related income support or support for farmers who can compete on the world market. Support for ecologically oriented innovation. Concentrating high-productivity agriculture in the most suitable areas. Integrating agricultural, food and raw material chains so that as few unused residual flows as possible are created. Give low-productive areas a landscape function with concrete goals to be achieved by farmers. Preventing deflation. No transfer of practices to third countries where environmental goals will not be achieved. Use Remote Sensing and AI to monitor results. Coordination between EU and (sub)national levels (so that no inconsistencies arise as with nitrogen standards between, for example, the Netherlands and Germany).

In 2028 it will be sixty years since the original Mansholt plan came into effect. The Commission plans to introduce a new Common Agricultural Policy in 2027 at the earliest. Let that be an innovative plan-Mansholt 2.0! For a civilization that neglects its agriculture denies its history and the potential for change.