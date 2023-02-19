Column | Europe would be in trouble again if the United States had not rushed to the rescue a year ago

The United States is once again helping the old continent in war because it benefits from the situation, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

Year then Russia invaded Ukraine. Putin’s the three day war has now lasted a year. Russia wanted to crush the Ukrainian state and murder its people. How would Ukraine have turned out without the United States? How about Europe?

In the first one in world war the united states saved europe from germany. The war is remembered as the graveyard of empires: the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian empires collapsed.

In World War II, the United States saved Europe from the Nazis and fascism. The Soviet Union captured half of Germany and Berlin with the greatest loss of men, but also thanks to enormous material aid from the United States. The Russians don’t remember mentioning the latter in their commemorative speeches. The Soviet Union occupied Eastern Europe for more than forty years and turned the countries of the region into satellites.

After World War II, the United States and the Soviet Union, former allies, became enemies. In the Cold War, the United States protected Western Europe from the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The last one during the year, the United States has saved Ukraine. It has given Ukraine almost twice as much military aid as the rest of the world combined.

The United States does not help Europe because we are such a wonderful people, nor because the US defense forces are the Salvation Army of the World. A Europe made up of democratic rule of law suits the United States. It benefits from it.

Who, instead of the United States, would have saved Europe this time? Indecisive Scholz? Or Macronwho was worried about Putin losing face and who thought Russia should get some kind of security guarantees?

THE WEST for a vocal part of the left-wing intelligentsia, the Russian attack has been a tough spot. For them, the United States has not been the savior of Europe. It has been guilty of war. Western free spirits have repeated the Kremlin’s claim: the war was caused by the expansion of NATO.

“NATO expansion” is also the language of the Kremlin. It doesn’t want to tell it like it is: independent states have joined NATO of their own free will because it best secures their borders and freedom. And specifically against the Russian threat.

NATO is not a state that seeks to expand by force. Russia is. Putin’s Russia can be understood when you find out who it blames and for what. Exactly what the Kremlin accuses someone of, the Kremlin is currently doing itself. Time after time.

If Russia had been genuinely concerned about its border neighbors joining NATO, conquering Ukraine would have been senseless. However, Putin aimed for conquest. Then Russia would have Slovakia, Hungary and Romania as its new border neighbors. They are all NATO member countries. Putin would therefore have rejected NATO’s arrival at Russia’s borders by explosively increasing the number of his NATO neighbors.

Europe cannot rely on the United States always coming to help. Former President of the United States Donald Trump aspires again to the position he has already disgraced once.

A former White House security adviser of John Bolton according to Trump was about to withdraw the United States from NATO in 2018. According to Bolton’s assessment, Trump would have carried out his threat if he had been elected for a second term. Small and medium-sized European countries cannot rely on Trump. According to Bolton, the president asked his chief of staff if Finland is part of Russia.

Trump has announced that he can build peace in Ukraine in one day. He has not revealed how he would end the war.

I KNOW yes, how would Trump do it. He would call Putin and tell him he would end military and economic aid to Ukraine immediately. The deal would include that Trump would be allowed to build a hotel in Moscow and organize the Miss Russia beauty pageant.