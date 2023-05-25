On Sunday, the Turks will go to the polls for the second time because none of the party leaders received more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round. Everything seems to indicate that Erdogan will win. Sinan Ogan’s right-wing nationalist party, which won 5.2 percent of the vote but is now unable to run in the second round, has expressed support for Erdogan.

Although many Kurds and Arabs live there, even in southeastern Turkey, a majority of the population voted for Erdogan. Many conservative Muslims in places such as Sanliurfa, Gaziantep and Erzurum a little further to the north declare that faith is above all else for them, hence.

Pure faith is Erdogan’s great asset. Last Monday I saw him addressing voters in the Balkans via the Turkish state channel. He tried to expose Europe’s alleged double standards by referring to the war in the former Yugoslavia, where the West allegedly allowed genocide to happen in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He repeats almost daily: “If the country where you live lets you down, then Turkey is there for you.”

Many Turks at home and abroad appear to be sensitive to (extreme) enemy images. As soon as I turn on the television on a Turkish channel, it talks about alleged hatred of Islam in the West and how Turks cannot freely go to their mosques here. Spurred on by this kind of demagoguery, Turks around the world went to the polls. No wonder that about 70 percent of Turks in the European Union voted for Erdogan in the first round.

Erdogan also states almost daily that opposition leader Kemal Kiliçdaroglu is a drunkard (“raki drinker”) and even calls him a terrorist. And that while Turkish politics has seldom produced such a calm, composed politician as Kiliçdaroglu.

In recent days, Erdogan has also been chanting that the entire opposition is “LGBT”, while he stands up for the family. He promises to give women a marriage subsidy after the elections. Embracing secular (liberal) values ​​that allow diverse groups to live side by side, Erdogan presents as “Western”, invented by “Islamophobic” people.

The anti-Western attitude of many Dutch-Turks is reinforced by this kind of daily sermons by Erdogan. In recent weeks I have noticed that a part of the Dutch Turks literally takes over some of Erdogan’s statements. About gays, Islamic oppression and secular values, for example. Dutch Erdogan voters tell me, like conservative Turks in Turkey, that they oppose secular values ​​such as separation of church and state and independence of the judiciary, as they would stand in the way of religious freedom. They copy Erdogan that you are oppressed as a Muslim in Western Europe. While many organizations in the Netherlands have set up prayer rooms in addition to breast feeding rooms, you can legally take time off during the Eid, send your children to Islamic schools and watch TV channels in the Middle East all day long.

The framing of dissenters as enemies among (anonymous) Turkish tweeters in the Netherlands has also flared up again strongly as a result of these elections. Until a week and a half ago, they feared that Erdogan might lose these elections. But since Erdogan’s win in the first round, the brakes have been loosened. “It is now time for you to shut up”, I was hurled at myself when the election results were announced. In addition to the fierce expressions on social media, I even experience some hostility from some Turkish shopkeepers. The Turkish baker from whom I buy börek for my daughter, and where you can donate money for the controversial El Tawheed mosque in Amsterdam, said at the checkout: “Erdogan will save the Turks, you will find out later.”

Aylin Bilic is a headhunter and publicist.