Column | Erdoğan shook Niinistö’s hand for too long

The Turks do better when the sanctions hurt others.

President Sauli Niinistö traveled to Turkey last week to see the earthquake damage and talk with the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with. In Tulaia, there was a promise to approve Finland’s NATO membership in the Turkish parliament.

I followed the president in Ankara, and I remembered a couple of other things from the trip besides the NATO news.

Erdoğan received his Finnish guest in Ankara in the presidential palace while the band roared and honor shots rang out. Stupid? Sure, but even more revealing was the small gesture that was seen on the steps of the palace in front of the television cameras.

Erdoğan held Niinistö’s handshake for a fraction of a second too long. It was a message about the host’s position. Erdoğan also emphasized his power by inviting only the Finnish leadership to Ankara and changing the meeting place of the presidents from Istanbul to Ankara with a day’s notice.

Another I got my Turkish greetings at the Istanbul airport, which opened a few years ago and is currently the busiest in Europe.

The scale of the field can only be understood on site. There are enough halls, floors and departure gates. It’s as if the shopping center Kaaria and Ideaparks were built dozens in a row.

“ In Istanbul, business is going wonderfully.

The airport is a symbol of Turkey’s economic growth and also its current international status, and the sanctions that followed the Russian attack have only made it livelier. While air cargo decreased in other big airports in Europe last year, it did in Istanbul increased by 88 percent. The number of passengers has also increased since the end of last year.

At the same time, Turkish Airlines, whose largest owner is the Turkish state, is successful. The airline made a profit last year around 2.5 billion euros. The increase has been explained by Russian travelers who are now heading to the world via Turkey due to the sanctions. There are a couple of dozen flights a day to Moscow from Istanbul alone.

That is, when the Russian attack took the bottom out of Finnair’s and Helsinki-Vantaa’s eastern business, at the same time, business in Istanbul is going wonderfully.

The NATO memberships of Finland and Sweden are indeed a small thing in the bigger game of the country of about 85 million inhabitants. Erdoğan’s Turkey aims to become a major economic power between East and West.

The author is HS’s economics and politics editor.