Column | Equality cannot just be a mechanical calculation of women

Equally six years ago, I was at Helsingin Sanomat to launch the magazine's equality project on Women's Day. On the front page, we said that only a third of the people appearing in the magazine are women. As editorial manager, I was one of the authors of the main story at the time.

In Sweden, this kind of monitoring had already been done for years at that time, and the message I received from a neighbor in connection with the launch of the HS initiative was discouraging. Despite the monitoring, the proportion of women in Sweden had remained unchanged for years, at about a third.

The feedback I got from my neighbor was that “the world is not changing as fast as the deliveries would like”. I was still hopeful. Now I have to admit that the world here didn't change as quickly as I had hoped either.

Mechanical counting all the names turned out to be an insufficient way to promote equality in content anyway. Mentions of names do not indicate real journalistic attention. The automatic calculation has contained an unsustainable number of errors.

In recent years, Helsingin Sanomat has focused on following the distribution of people in main stories, i.e. longer stories. During the past year, the share of women in these has been about 45 percent, in February 43.

In individual subject areas, the news situation has affected the figure. For example, in foreign news, war reporting has significantly increased the number of men, while almost exclusively men talk about military matters.

“ Can a woman be a neutral individual?

As a woman, keeping track of the figures has aroused conflicting feelings in me. It is extremely important that the media, when looking for new experts, actively seeks competent men and competent women. At the same time, equality is already so far in Finland and the number of journalists is becoming so strong that it is difficult to defend gender as the only measure of diversity in journalism.

Equality and diversity must be much more than the number of copies of the sexes. No matter how many and how big there are women in the stories, the magazine does not represent diversity if all women have the same background and in the same roles in society – or think the same way.

In journalism the so-called cognitive diversity is becoming an increasingly important part. It is absolutely central to the full realization of freedom of speech in the next few years. Are there really different reasoned thoughts and points of view in the magazine, with enough voices? Will the different voices of Finns or even the voices of immigrants come to the fore? Are any groups – majority or minority – portrayed as clichés or caricatures? These questions also apply to the women featured in the magazine.

Building genuine diversity is much more difficult than counting the number of women, men or other genders. Which all dimensions are relevant? How could a journalist even know how a person is affected by where they come from or what gender or ethnic background they represent? For example, is a woman allowed to be a neutral individual or does she have to represent her gender, place of birth, possible motherhood or religion?

It would be it is a terrible mistake to claim that women's equality in the media or otherwise has been achieved or that efforts should not be made for it. Having received rape wishes myself, it is clear to me that rude feedback is strongly gendered. Women's appearance is more often Iva's target than men's. In some subject areas, men are still disproportionately overrepresented. For this reason, we will continue to monitor the gender distribution of headlines this year as well.

We will develop the implementation of diversity and equality in the coming years. We will start a bigger journalistic work related to this after the summer at the latest. Happy Women's Day to all Helsingin Sanomat readers!

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.