Column | Enlargement became a question of the fate of the EU

Russia’s war of aggression has electrified the debate about the enlargement of the European Union.

One and a half years the continued Russian war of aggression has put a number of new issues on the agenda of EU politics, ranging from sanctions to arms aid and the reconstruction of Ukraine. The war has also had another, more surprising effect: it has electrified the debate about the enlargement of the Union. The question is fast becoming one of the key themes of EU politics in the next decade.

2010 will be remembered in Europe as a decade of internal crises, when the euro crisis, migration management, the fate of the rule of law and Brexit dominated the discussion. After Croatia’s EU membership in 2013, the issue of enlargement has been put on the back burner. Serbia, a candidate country in the Western Balkans, has become closer with Russia, and in 2019 France ended up putting the brakes on the membership negotiations of Albania and North Macedonia.

Ukrainian however, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to apply for EU membership just four days after the start of Russia’s war of aggression has changed the situation. Ukraine sees that the key way to respond to the Russian threat is to integrate into the Western security architecture and its central institutions: the European Union and NATO.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership is not easy. The country was accepted together with Moldova as an official candidate country in 2022, and the actual membership negotiations are expected to start after the summit in December. Even before then, reforms in the legal system and the fight against corruption are expected from Ukraine.

Whether the EU itself can survive the enlargement process is another matter entirely. If the candidate countries of the Western Balkans are included, the union could grow to a community of 35 countries in the next ten years. Enlargement would change the Union’s balance of power, and it forces us to think about the nature of the institutions.

The new ones the inclusion of member states would significantly change the distribution of EU regional aid. Countries like Poland and Hungary would become net payers within the EU budget, and the CAP agricultural support system would have to undergo a thorough overhaul with Ukraine. There could be a return to national support systems.

“ Ukraine’s path to EU membership is not easy.

After the euro crisis, the EU has drifted into a situation where more and more issues require institutional turmoil and often the full unanimity of the member countries. In particular, France has been irritated by the Union’s drift in foreign and security policy, becoming a hostage of individual countries.

While Sanna Marin’s (sd) government followed Germany and France in foreign and security policy reforms, Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government seems to have a more reserved approach to the matter. According to the government program, increasing qualified majority decisions is only possible in “limited areas of foreign and security policy, such as sanctions policy”.

Can the expanding EU deepen politically at the same time? The 2004 enlargement to the east was a serious blow to the visions of a social Europe and shifted the focus to market-liberal reforms. However, the rise of populism has shown that the Union should find ways to balance structural changes.

Discourse has changed its stance on expansion. From the EU’s point of view, it is not only about the internal market or the promotion of democratic transition, but about geopolitics. Some of the candidate countries are in danger of drifting into the arms of competing great powers.

The expansion offers an opportunity to renew the story told about Europe. Perhaps in the EU torn by contradictions, there is still something worth pursuing and defending.

The author is an academic researcher specializing in European thought and politics at the University of Helsinki.