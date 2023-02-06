Column | Election spring means not only exams but also stories

Many first-timers aspire to parliament with the help of a personal story. It is neither a miracle nor a surprise.

Let’s take a look at some examples of the ways in which well-known candidates who are running for the first time are running for parliament.

Ex-top figure skater Mika Poutala (kd) tells from his kindergarten days.

According to Poutala, the staff had told his mother that they could no longer play outside after Mika left kindergarten. This used to bring the group together.

Follow the donkey bridge: Poutala says that he is an motivator who makes people work together. So could politics also make it so that everyone blows on the same coal, without arguments?

Actor Riku Nieminen (left) again tellshow the hospital’s technology mistakenly notified the nurse that Nieminen’s heart had stopped.

This made Nieminen think about the limitations of life: can he say that he is proud of everything he has accomplished.

Can not. That’s why Nieminen wants to take responsibility and enter politics.

The journalist Susanne Päivärinnan (cok) belongs to the same hospital category shaking. He cites his father’s cancer battle, surgery queues and a shortage of nurses.

According to Päivärinna, her father asked his daughter to enter politics. I promise, Päivärinta says she whispered. This spring, he will fulfill his promise.

Election spring along with debates and exams, knows stories: easily approachable narratives with which the candidates try to sell themselves to the voters.

In particular, many yellow noses frame their decision about the candidacy as a story – perhaps because they can’t lean on the screens from Arkadianmäki.

The story is often a sympathetic or touching description of the moment when they got the impetus for their candidacy.

“ The stories communicate that the candidate is also human.

The stories are by no means surprising or new gimmicks in political communication. Emotions are part of politics, but in today’s story economy, the value of stories has multiplied.

With their help, difficult things become comprehensible. They tell about the shortcomings and communicate that the candidate is also a person and not just a coldly calculating politician. There is reason to believe that the number of election stories will increase in the coming weeks.

But they also have their problems, just like a book that feeds on the story economy The perils of narrative (2020) are analyzed.

What kind of politics is justified by stories whose accuracy is impossible to verify – or it doesn’t even matter?

It would be good to base decision-making on verifiable facts.

The author is the editor of HS.