Let me first say: I have nothing to do with Pearl Jam. We were born a year apart, but we didn’t grow up together. Enough people are idolized, at least the 34,000 who would fill the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome for two days. But the past week, and certainly Sunday, I was also mesmerized for a moment. The 2010 FIFA World Cup had Arjen Robben’s hamstring, Eddie Vedder’s throat in the summer of 2022.

Would he make it? Pearl Jam played at an outdoor festival in Paris last Sunday where Vedder, the statement said afterwards, suffered damage to his vocal cords from the “intense heat” and “poor air quality due to the forest fires” elsewhere in France. The band first canceled their concert in Vienna because – I thought this was a wonderful formulation – “there is just no throat available at the moment”. After that they also had to believe it in Prague, again a throatless band. And then came Amsterdam, Sunday and Monday – would a throat be found?

I was glued to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, normally out of morbid self-flagellation, now for fun. Search term ‘Pearl Jam’, despair in no more than 280 characters. All people who didn’t know hours in advance whether it made sense to come to Amsterdam, and even foreign fans who really wanted to know whether they had to cancel their hotel.

There seemed to be hope, because someone had seen trucks at the Ziggo Dome! And support act Shame assured the show would go on, 1,000 percent sure! I understood the frustration of the fans, by the way, because nothing was communicated to them. Are you there. It wasn’t until a few hours before the start that it was clear: Vedder didn’t have his voice back. No idea if he would have it again the next day.

I felt bad for the fans, but what stuck with me was the sardonic thought that climate change has prevented tens of thousands of people from seeing their favorite band. Pearl Jam actually planted that thought in my head, because the extreme heat (climate change) led to the extreme forest fires (climate change) that created the conditions in which Vedder damaged his vocal cords.

And yes, no doctor has endorsed the statement and yes, maybe Vedder wanted to make a statement himself – the man is an outspoken environmentalist and has a tattoo on his fibula that reads ‘Earth First’ (I don’t know the numbers, but I can google it). I still thought it was a beautiful image.

We have a knack for downplaying problems when they are not directly tangible. Corona proved that and also climate change proves. If all else isn’t enough, then for heaven’s sake, let Eddie Vedder be that tangibility. Or his statement will read in the future: “Due to the intense heat and poor air quality in Copenhagen due to the forest fires in Groningen, we unfortunately have to cancel our next concerts. Once again there is no throat available.”

