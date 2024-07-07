Column | Drowning is a particularly horrible way to die for a whitefish

Column|In Saimaa, the ban on net fishing has ended this summer, but that did not make the nets safe for norke.

First good news. In Saimaa, the fishing restrictions protecting the Saimaa norpa become effective. Thanks to them, many lives have been saved every year.

The Norppa population has been allowed to grow. It is thanks to conservation measures, including fishing restrictions. The Saimaa norma has the highest risk of dying from being caught by fish during the first 15 months of life.

Fishing in Saimaa is limited by a government decree every five years. The most dangerous gear is completely prohibited. The net fishing ban lasts from April to the end of June.

When the Saimaa heron has returned to breed in its old breeding grounds, the fishing restriction area has been quickly expanded with the voluntary agreements of the ely center and water area cooperatives. The area already covers more than 70 percent of Saimaa.

Fishing restrictions are fairly well respected, says a special expert from Metsähallitus Miina Auttila.

Then to those more boring things.

The ban on net fishing ended at the end of June, but the changing of the moon did not make the nets safe for the minnows. The peak of fishing deaths has moved to July.

Drowning is always a horrible way to die. Death by drowning is especially terrible for aquatic mammals, says Auttila.

Saimaannorppa is a diving professional. It can stay in dives for more than 20 minutes. Online, it has time to fight for its life for a long time.

“ Six deaths is a lot for a saimanorpa.

Auttila has gone to pick up finches that have died in traps. You can see from them that they have struggled fiercely under water. Often the net is wrapped into a tight package around the norpa.

Sometimes a fierce fight saves a norpa. Tears in the nets indicate near misses.

Metsähallitus receives an average of six Saimaa roe deer killed in traps every year. According to research, the actual number may be even double or triple. Even six deaths is a lot for the whitefish, whose population grows by about 18 individuals a year.

Power net fishing in the norppa area also in July. This is what the Ministry of the Environment and Metsähallitus urged in their recent announcement. In its own announcement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry demanded responsibility from fishermen.

Of course, responsibility is good, but now the responsibility is being transferred to individual people.

When searching for a dead norpa in the nets, Auttila usually meets surprised and shocked people.

The nets have been lowered into the water, perhaps because the norpa has not been caught in its own nets before. And because net fishing is legal again. I guess it can’t be a danger to the norma then.

The author is HS’s regional editor in Kuopio.