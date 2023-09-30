“In addition to young people, ICU patients, chronically ill people, people who have had shocking experiences, flexible workers, sex workers and homeless people also have a higher risk that the pandemic will have a negative impact on their health.” This is one of the many studies into mental well-being in times of corona by the RIVM, which I read on the occasion of ‘Standing still with Corona’ this Friday.

The list reminded me of a short story by Jorge Luís Borges, in which animals are divided into arbitrary, overlapping categories: ‘magic animals’, ‘stray dogs’, ‘tamed’, ‘those that have just broken a vase’, ‘those that have the distance resembles flies’ and many others. The RIVM summary is almost as absurd.

I found this observation even more comical, from another report: “It is mainly young adults, the elderly, women and those who experienced a high degree of social support before the pandemic who appeared to be sensitive to loneliness. The same applies to people with existing health problems, a low socio-economic status, a migration background, single people and heavily burdened informal caregivers.” In other words, everyone was lonely.

The difficult thing about this groupthink is that the categories are arbitrary. Researchers work with the data they have, such as age, gender and education level. For example, it turns out that young people have suffered most from social isolation. It would be more precise to say: “people with great social needs have suffered most from social isolation. More than average, these are young people.” But there is less data about personality traits – a shame, because those connections seem more interesting to me.

Despite this shortcoming, groupthink expanded to media and politics: articles and press conferences focused on the specific suffering of, for example, young people and entrepreneurs. And on Friday, at the collective processing session in Den Bosch, mainly groups were commemorated: the entrepreneurs, the IC employees, even the young people on Saba were given a place in the sun.

Where does that leave the individual in this compassion tombola? Only as part of a group do people receive recognition (‘you are a young parent, so you are having a hard time’). This undermines solidarity: it does not describe what people have in common, but what divides them. As a result, a pitiful competition arose during the pandemic between young people, the elderly, shopkeepers, catering entrepreneurs, healthcare workers and many other victims.

Meanwhile, groupthink does not bring us any closer to an understanding of the human experience in times of crisis. What does it say that according to the RIVM, 56 to 62 percent of the population was worried about corona in 2020, and that young people, single elderly people, people with a low income and vulnerable pregnant women were especially afraid? What were they afraid of? The virus? The government? The vaccine? The future in general?

Although I do not belong to the above categories, I was such an anxious person myself during the crisis. I was afraid of infection, of loneliness, afraid that I would kill my parents with a hug, that my life as I knew it was over, afraid of social disruption. And yes, I am an anxious person by nature, but I suspect many have felt that way at times too. It seems to me a human response to a crisis that, especially in the beginning, offered no certainty whatsoever.

I did find recognition this week Doppelganger, Naomi Klein’s new book about conspiracy theorists during the corona crisis. The book starts with the impact of the pandemic on Klein herself: for the first time, a major crisis also affected her own life. “We go into a state of shock when we – individually or as a society – unexpectedly experience a literally unprecedented event for which we do not yet have an adequate explanation,” she writes. The pandemic “took humanity to a place we have never been before,” leading to an “uncanny sense of alienation.”

Klein describes well what the corona period felt like, for me and undoubtedly for many others: alienating. This could have been a shared experience, but apparently not in this day and age.

Floor Rusman ([email protected]) is editor of NRC