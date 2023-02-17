Column | Don’t push a rejuvenated Harrison Ford on me

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to rejuvenate actors. The reason is money.

Hero’s one must choose from among countless cups the one that gives eternal life.

The villain drinks from the wrong cup. He dies. The hero drinks from the right cup. Crazy feeling!

I was maybe seven years old when I first saw the movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) In which archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) defeats the Nazis and finds the Grail. Ford was 46 years old at the time of the premiere.

A few days ago, during the breaks of the Super Bowl championship game, clips from the film, which will premiere in June, were shown Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ford, 80, looks in his forties in it.

Reason is an artificial intelligence that has been fed everything Ford has done, including unreleased footage. During filming, sensors were attached to Ford’s face that record his expression. When the two are combined, the end result is eternal life.

Actors have been rejuvenated for a long time. Artificial intelligence was used to help rejuvenate Robert De Niro’s Netflix, among others to The Irishman (2019).

And the pace is picking up. Representing movie stars CAA made a deal with Metaphysic artificial intelligence developers. Metaphysic is known for Tom Cruise lookalikes from deep fake videos.

In The Irishman De Niro’s face looks wrinkle-free, but when he walks, the magic wears off. A person in their seventies moves in different ways than a person in their forties.

We live in the revolution of artificial intelligence. A dead actor has been brought back to life in a movie before. It’s easy to imagine many ways technology can be used maliciously outside of the entertainment industry.

But why are we being offered a rejuvenated Harrison Ford? I’m happy with the Indiana Jones trilogy – let’s leave it Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) now out of the bills.

“ Indiana Jones is like Frozen’s Elsa and Anna, a fairy tale character.

Why should Ford even portray himself as younger? After all, River Phoenix successfully portrays young Indy In the last crusade.

Reason is money. Thanks to the latest Star Wars productions, Ford’s target group reaches even young people. Indiana Jones is like Frozen Elsa and Anna, a fairy tale character. Especially when Ford is rejuvenated to the age range in which he immortalized the character in his time.

It’s also about a desperate clinging to the audience. The spectacle brings people who have been forgotten in their homes due to the pandemic back to the cinemas, that Avatar 2 at least he testified.

