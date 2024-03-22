Column | Donald Trump is better than almost all of us in one thing.

I wrote my first column About Donald Trump about 15 years ago. I have since read six books about Trump and followed his election campaigns relatively closely.

Trump is starting to be the pre-favorite to be the next president of the United States, so it's time to bring out one characteristic of the man who can be shaken in his own right, from which many bosses, product developers or startup entrepreneurs could learn.

Trump's opponents, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, has noted that relatively few have been genuinely excited by what they have to say. Few can actually even articulate it. Both ended up being the Democratic nominee as the least bad option at a certain moment. (Unlike eg Barack Obamawhose story and message really ignited voters.)

However, Trump has raised the passion of his supporters to a level of his own. Many Trump voters say they literally love him, and the most extreme supporters have demonstrated their love with acts like the Capitol riot. How does Trump create such a connection with people?

Trump's popular popularity began in its current measure with the victorious 2016 campaign against Clinton. I believe the biggest reasons for its popularity have been this:

Trump personally does endless legwork, which allows him to form an incredibly accurate understanding of the voters' desires and dreams in real time. A much better understanding than any statistical-flavored poll conducted by the Democrats.

“ In the process, diamonds condense out of the dust.

Trump has acquired his data by touring the country tirelessly. He appeared 323 times during the 2016 election alone. In January of this year, he held six campaign events during one seven-day period. Day after day, Trump stands in front of people in the lectern and speaks naked, for one to three hours, largely stream of consciousness.

At the start of his trip, Trump didn't know what would bite. But he has been learning more and more about the mood of the electorate. What to say that the mothers of the family laugh. To which comment the factory workers applaud. What sentence in the Midwest will be spontaneously shouted in chorus.

In other words, Trump refines his message by doing iterative, trial-and-error product development. In the process, diamonds condense out of the dust. Like the legendary slogans that are especially well suited to being shouted by the crowd due to their three syllables:

On preventing immigration: Build-the-wall!

About Hillary: Lock her up!

On ending corruption in Washington: Drain-the-swamp!

Trump later said that even he thought the slogan about “draining the swamp” was “so stupid” beforehand that he doubted it could work. But the campaign team urged to try the utterance in front of an audience. The crowd cheered, and Trump began to cultivate the language image, increasing his popularity again.

Trump refines its message even today based on customer feedback. For example in this month he has referred to jailed Capitol rioters as “hostages” and immigrants as “non-human” and “animals”. (What the selection of those words in the speeches says about the atmosphere in the USA would be a topic of its own text.)

Of course, Trump gets in front of the public because he is an egomaniac who wants to be worshipped, who seems to have an insatiable thirst for approval rooted in an emotionally cold paternal relationship.

But the end result is what matters.

And that is that Trump has developed into the world's leading – soon to be the world's leading – focus group centric service designer. His promise of service appeals to a third of Americans so deeply that they will soon be wearing the same colored cap for the tenth year.

And this is, frankly, the one thing that we team leaders, traders and engineers could learn from Trump, who otherwise operates in an immoral way. We should talk more directly to customers. Throw out an unfinished product idea and monitor reactions. Listen to what feature is being cheered for. At which price point are you shaking your head. And what a three-syllable promise makes people scream along. First – year – free!

If we could be more like Trump on this issue, let's be less like the Democratic Party at the same time. It is unable to react to even the most common customer feedback: that Biden is not in a sufficient state of alertness to win the election, and there would still be time to consider a candidate instead, who is not afraid of falling asleep himself, but who will wake up the sleeping voters.

The author is one of the founders of the technology company Wolt.