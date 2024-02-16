Column | Does the principle of publicity only belong to the wealthy?

The fees charged by the authorities for information requests may reach up to thousands of euros. It can prevent the realization of the principle of publicity protected in the constitution.

I interviewed some time ago the woman who was charged multiple arson charges. Ultimately, all charges were dismissed.

My interviewee recently contacted me and asked for advice. He would have liked the records of another vandalism from the police department to see how these crimes are investigated.

It would work, but the protocol would cost 1,307.60 euros, the police department announced.

The price was justified by the fact that the document was not already in electronic form, so it should be scanned. There are a total of 1,660 pages, some of them in color. The price of one color page is 1.40 euros and 0.70 euros for black and white.

I told my interviewee that he could go to the police station to look at the protocol. By law, it costs nothing.

My interviewee soon sent me a screenshot of the police department's response: “If you are a complete outsider, the preliminary investigation report is for a fee, and it is not possible to consult it on the spot for free.”

To the Publicity Act a provision concerning the payment was added afterwards, in 2005. The reason for the addition was that the funding of the authorities threatened to water down the principle of publicity protected in the constitution.

According to the regulation, the fee is not charged if the information is given orally or if the person requesting the information goes to see the material at the authority. Sending a public document by e-mail is also free of charge if the document is already in electronic form.

We got along with the payment clause for a long time, as the authorities seemed to understand the goal of the provision.

Now financing has come back into vogue. The problem is the ambiguity of the payment section.

Multi the authority interprets that it can charge an hourly rate when it redacts confidential information from a document. The hourly price is generally around 70 euros.

According to the regulation, the costs of removing parts that are kept secret are not charged if it is a “normal document request”. It means a situation where the document is completely public or from which “parts kept secret can be easily removed”.

So what does that mean, easy removal?

“ Funding has come back into vogue.

There is very little case law. However, the Helsinki Administrative Court stated in its decision in December that the removal of confidential information using current data processing methods is not technically demanding.

The administrative court did not accept the argument that the disclosure of the information had to be considered in detail as the basis for the payment.

Publicity Act is being reformed, and the proposal drawn up in the Ministry of Justice is currently in the opinion round.

The new law would seem to open the way for the authority to also charge a fee for the time it spends considering the boundary between public and secret information.

“Effortless would mean situations where there is a small amount of data to be deleted or hidden, or situations where hiding and deleting data would otherwise not cause any particular effort, such as a detailed assessment of the public nature of the data,” the working group proposed.

If the draft goes through, it will inevitably mean an increase in fees for document requests. It can also limit the possibilities of even the largest media to order documents.

A principled discussion about payments is needed.

If a citizen has to shell out 1,307.60 euros to see a fairly standard preliminary investigation report, will the principle of publicity protected in the constitution be fulfilled?

Or has the principle of publicity become only the right of the wealthy?

The author is HS's legal reporter.