Column | Do you want to be a good leader? Don’t do important things.

The difficulty in management is not not doing pointless things, but also important ones, writes HS Vision columnist Annu Nieminen.

In management courses and business books often talk about the skill of prioritization. About how a good leader or a functioning organization recognizes the less important things from among the important ones and leaves them undone.

This is still relatively easy, and it is difficult to disagree on the subject: it is hardly worth doing useless things.

However, this doctrine falls a bit halfway and does not get to the real interesting pain point of management.

It is not difficult in management to leave pointless things undone. It’s hard not to do the things that you feel are really important too – not to mention the others. Only then does the art of management begin.

Concentration is becoming an increasingly endangered experience in working life.

Almost everyone feels this phenomenon on an individual level: the hustle and bustle of real-time communication, access to a practically endless amount of information, and the facilitation of all kinds of commenting and discussion have made doing the work itself more and more difficult.

“ Must adopt Teflon-coated ears and selectively used pipe vision.

But the same is also true at the organizational level. There are heaps of books, advice, blogs, pods and seminars about every function of the company. “This is how risk management affects this and that.” “Why is recruitment the most important task of the company?” “This is how bad sales processes destroyed company X.”

A quick glance around the business book section suggests that at least fifteen different things and functions are the most important in running a company.

Eventually the game is, at least on paper, quite simple: the company’s task is to identify the few things in which it must be exceptionally good at each stage of its development.

The rest of the things should be handled as resource-efficiently as possible – or not done at all.

What makes the game challenging is that many of those things are really important. Except for some other company, probably yours as well. At some point, in some form. There are very few things you can’t learn something from.

“ The pressure to invest in “a little bit of everything” is real, at least for a growth entrepreneur.

And that’s exactly why you have to adopt Teflon-coated ears and selectively used pipe vision.

In growth companies, where resources are minimal and goals are unreasonable, the need to leave big important entities undone is emphasized. With Upright, it was pretty clear to us right from the start that we’re going to have a very clear number one battle in the end. That was building our net effect model.

Until the model works, we shouldn’t build a world-class recruiting machine or a top-level account management system. If you really want to become excellent at something, you have to know how to focus. A team that tries to do a little bit of everything well often ends up with mediocre results at best.

The pressures investing in “a little bit of everything” are real, at least for a growth entrepreneur. I have heard a lot of advice from experienced investors and advisors about how an early-stage entrepreneur should spend the “majority” of his time on any of the following things: fundraising, recruiting, sales, talking to customers and understanding customer needs, welding together a core team, marketing, product development, technology development, brand creation.

Analytically, it is difficult to know which of the above to focus on at any given time. It is psychologically difficult to not do or to do very lightly all those other things that you know are also important.

What the more noise there is in the surrounding world, the more focus a leader needs. Unfortunately, this does not mean that the sin of dropping balls is absolved. Instead, the leader must actively choose what to do – and actively be ready to take responsibility for not doing it.