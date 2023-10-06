Column | Do you think of Riikka Purra as a lawyer or a sports fan?

We should think more about how people think, writes HS Vision columnist Juhani Mykkänen.

American Tim Urban is the best blogger I follow. He has handled over the years Wait But Why – in his blog insightfully, for example dangers of artificial intelligence, Fermi’s paradox or how a person can choose a career path that suits you. When Urban withdrew six years ago to write his first book, I began to wait.

Just released What’s Our Problem opens up in so many directions that I will only delve into one argument of the book here. Thinking about it could also be useful in the Finnish social debate.

One of Urban’s thesis is that we pay too much attention to what someone thinks. Do we think he is a National Socialist or a Communist, Elon Musk’s uncritical fan or woke activist?

What is more important is how a person has arrived at his thoughts.

For example: There are certainly people in both the political right and the left who have reached their positions through impartial, fact-based reflection. And then there are those whose opinions are based on primitive prejudices or, for example, uncritically learned truths from their parents.

Urban talks more specifically about four ways of thinking, which I’ll try to summarize below.

“ It’s refreshing to try to catch yourself on what issues you think like a lawyer or a fanatic.

First the way is to think like a scientist. In this case, we examine the facts and form hypotheses. We test our ideas by arguing constructively. We strive to find the truth regardless of whether it pleases us. An example of this could be an effort to objectively understand whether nuclear power is more beneficial or harmful to Finland.

The next way is to think like a sports fan. As a sports fan, we really want to end up with a certain outcome – i.e. the victory of our own team (in other words, our opinion). We emphasize evidence that speaks for the outcome we want. But: we don’t dispute the facts if the opponent is clearly better. An example of fan thinking could be saying that Elon Musk is the savior of mankindbut with the Twitter/X mix-up, it also gives a little lead to the idea that maybe Musk isn’t all right after all.

Third the alternative is to think like a lawyer. In this case, a person is like a defense lawyer who cannot be shaken by anything. If someone claims that our client is guilty (that is, our opinion is wrong), there is no need to think about whether this is the case – the most important thing is to come up with a counter-argument. An example of this could be that has decided that everything, what Riikka Purra (ps) does, is racist. Even if Purra makes an anti-racist political decision in the future, the most important thing is to look for indications of racism in it too, or at least claim that Purra made the decision against his will.

The most primitive of all is to think like a fanatic. It is not enough for a fanatic that his position is the only correct one. The fanatic also actively pressures others to their side and cancels those who disagree. It is not enough for a fanatic that he himself never changes his mind: other opinions must be converted, prevented or even denied. An example of this would be campaigning tirelessly against abortion and blocking a friend on social media who has a different opinion, or manipulating others to attack him.

Is it’s refreshing to try to catch yourself on what issues you think like a lawyer or a fanatic.

The mentioned four ways of thinking can also be presented in one’s own circle of friends and try to bring them up if a friend seems to be more of a fan than a scientist regarding some idea. In addition, for example, on social media you can share and highlight thinkers who approach things like scientists. I would think that for example Osmo Soininvaaraa is appreciated across party lines precisely because of his scientist-like thinking.

Finally, you can think, as Tim Urban reminds me, whose respect I want in my life. Do I want the approval of those who give me a parrot sign that my opinions are correct? Or do I want the appreciation of those who give praise for how I think, even if we disagree?

The author is one of the founders of the technology company Wolt.