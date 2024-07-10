Column | Do you feel that all festivals have the same performers? That is not true

Column|If someone claims that the domestic festival scene is boring, they haven’t looked closely enough at what’s going on in Finland, writes journalist Arttu Seppänen.

To the same at the time when By Robin Packalen finished his gig on the main stage of Ruisrock, I sat less than 70 kilometers away in the church of Kemiönsaari listening Ellen Arkbron organ concert. The music of the Swedish Arkbro could be described as ambient made with an organ. The long notes gave space to focus on the vibration of the sound produced by the organ.

Organized on the first weekend of July, Kiilan Äänipäivät focused on experimental contemporary music set its visitor record: almost 200 people.

If someone claims that the domestic festival scene is boring, they haven’t looked closely enough to see what’s happening in Finland.

In recent years, I’ve often found myself in situations where I wonder how domestic festivals always have the same artists these days. I’m not to blame for this either. I may even have written about it for money.

The basic structure of Ilosaarirock, Provinssi and Ruisrock is pretty much the same. The key differences in the program are made with a few foreign names. After that, it’s just a matter of listening Kaija Koota preferably in Seinäjoki, Joensuu or Turku.

Especially North American bands are starting to be too expensive for Finland. Big domestic names also sell tickets better than unknown small foreign names.

In Antti Tolvi’s work, you could focus on the hum of the forest.

It was it’s very different to share the festival experience with less than 200 rather than 20,000 people. Organizer of sound days Antti Tolvin in the work, you could focus on the hum of the quiet forest and how nicely the sounds of the wooden blocks resonated from different distances and bounced off the pines.

In the middle of the show, a fluffy Siberian cat pawed my thigh.

There were no overlaps. The entire festival audience stopped together for one show at a time. It calmed down, increased concentration and made the presentations more meaningful.

The communality of the event was also significantly enhanced by the fact that a joint vegan meal was organized for the audience and the performers. The program continued after everyone had eaten.

There were five performances lasting about half an hour. It was enough for a one-day event. The program was rough but gentle.

Japanese-Finnish sound artist Shinji Kanki invited the audience to imitate the sounds of nature.

The nearest we could sing together, familiar from basic festivals Shinji Kankin in a farewell performance where he invited the audience to join in imitating insects and other sounds of nature.

Ryoko Akama with the show, I’ve seen a noise gig made with bottles, lamps and pots, which ended with Yle’s sports news. Now that gap in life has also been filled.

At the end of the evening, I took in raucous free jazz while sitting on the playground’s slide.

If the same artists really get boring, so there are alternatives. In Finland, if you want, you can visit all kinds of small events every week from the beginning of the summer until the end, where you can experience something different.

You can start your trip, for example, at Kittilä’s Hiljaisuus festival at the beginning of June, continue dancing to the rhythm of techno at Midsummer’s Solstice festival in Ruka, descend from there to the Sulkava rowing stadium for the Ihmemaa festival, relax in Viitasaari’s Music Time with contemporary music, cycle from there to Nuutajärvi for the Mitas mitas mitas festival and then visit in ten other events. You can end the summer in the old industrial milieu in Outokumpu with the Kaivos festival.