Column | Do not be afraid of this world

This year there was nothing to fear but the death of sarcasm.

CHA CHA CHA was a typical Finnish Eurovision. So not as good as Sweden's.

Käärijä still nicely brought out Finnishness by singing about how you can gather courage by drinking. Something happens: “And I'm not afraid of this world!”

The wrapper's message is perfectly suited to the current turbulent times. There was no need to be afraid of these things in the past year either:

Confrontation

There are forces in society that defend the rule of law, researched information, independent media and the right to one's own language. And there are forces that oppose them.

Confrontation is inevitable, but it can feel boring. In the summer, we got an example of a fearless attitude to confrontation. Rkp showed that if one's own values ​​are in conflict with another's, one can always give up one's own values. This way there is no more confrontation.

Terrorism

For the first time, the extreme right was convicted for crimes committed with terrorist intent. The main culprit was a local politician who worked for Basic Finns.

However, there is no need to fear that basic Finns seem to have a knack for terrorism. When the police began to suspect terrorism also of a basic Finn who wrote diligently on the party's official website, the party hid the writings from its page.

It no longer seems at all that basic Finns have connections with the extreme right.

Debt crisis

Sdp only takes good government debt. That is, one that does not have to be paid back during one's term of office.

Now the economy is in such a mess that The Economist ranks Finland last on its list. There is no reason to fear, because the number one on the same list was Greece, which was recently in a terrible debt crisis.

There will be no problem in Finland either. Yes, the euro area is to be taken care of.

“ A one-word expression is in fashion.

Immigration

Immigration to Finland reached a record high in 2023. Thousands of people still moved to Finland to work, even though everything was done to prevent them from coming.

Immigration hysteria is still not noticeable. Even the asylum seekers who cycled to the eastern border did not cause Finns any fear.

Disinformation

Message service X, or the former Twitter, has gained a worrying amount of power in democratic societies.

In Finland, Twitter was used mainly by journalists and politicians between 2011 and 2023. X's popularity is fading. It is used by those who want to follow human hatred, lies and Russian propaganda. Mostly journalists and politicians.

The price of gas

The price is still high, but there is no reason to be afraid of running out of money for everyday life, because the Basic Finns will lower the price of gasoline as soon as they get into government.

Russia

Vladimir Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union. He has already restored the persecution of his own citizens, lack of western products, leadership with lies, show trials and the status of an international pariah.

In other respects, the project to restore the Soviet Union is going exactly as Soviet projects used to go, i.e. going to hell. So there is no need to fear Russia. It'll take care of itself.

Mistakes in history

It is important to face history fearlessly in order to learn from mistakes. That's why it's great to note that presidents, politicians, business leaders, journalists and artists have bravely recalled how none of them took a stupid blue-eyed view of the Russian dictatorship in the 21st century.

Sarcasm

Times are serious, and social lynching and misunderstanding are in full force, so a one-word way of expression is in fashion.

This has led to the fear that sarcasm is dead. But it isn't! There are still columnists who practice mischievous criticism. Hitting it right! And without fearing anything!

The author is the editor of HS's feature editorial.