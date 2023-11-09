Column | Do I go to the gynecologist or buy Christmas presents for the kids? Share!

Not all women in Finland can afford to visit a gynecologist. It is a big problem that creates inequality, writes HS editor Essi Myllyoja.

I went recently at the gynecologist. The bill was 300 euros.

The amount would go up, but when I typed in the credit card number, I thought about those who can’t afford it at all.

I didn’t even try to go to public health care, because I’ve never heard of a woman who got there to see a gynecologist.

Terhi Piltonen, chief physician of Oulu University Hospital’s gynecology unit, recently stated in Helsingin Sanomat that there is a blind spot in healthcare in Finlandwhich significantly weakens women’s health.

Only those who can afford private medical services visit a gynecologist.

Gynecologist the services are rarely included in occupational health either, although various gynecological symptoms can have an impact on the ability to work and they also cause sick leave.

My problem, too, was not some rare or mysterious “women’s problem”, but sleep difficulties.

I woke up in the morning and only managed to get back to sleep when the clock was already ringing. After the worst nights, I felt like a zombie, my memory stopped and my thoughts were confused.

When melatonins or lifestyle changes didn’t help, I began to suspect that hormones were to blame.

For menopause The associated shame has happily started to dissipate in recent years, when, for example, many female celebrities have opened up about their symptoms.

But even though menopause is an issue that affects all women at a certain age, women have to seek help for them as well, as a rule, at their own expense.

Menopause treatment can also still be varied and vary depending on the doctor. In general health care, the symptoms are not always recognized at all, but may be treated as depression.

Menopause start at the average age of 51, but premenopausal symptoms can start as early as ten years before menopause.

That’s a long time to put up with various vague symptoms.

Me too my symptoms were just premenopause. The good news was that they too can already be treated with, for example, hormonal contraception.

However, you may have to test the treatment that suits you. In addition, Kela’s special compensation is not paid for hormonal preparations, so they must be fully purchased out of your own pocket.

I also got a prescription, which has not helped so far.

However, when you’re sleepless, it’s a good time to think about whether I want to pay hundreds of euros again for a new gynecologist visit so I could try something else.

There would also be other money holes. Christmas is coming too.

The author is the editor of HS’s domestic delivery.