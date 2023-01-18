Column | Dmitri Medvedev, Jutta Grahn’s husband?

Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to gut himself on Saturday. Such messages are already becoming Medvedev’s trademark.

Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev appeared in public again on Saturday.

Now, on his Telegram channel, he called Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a humiliator of the United States and urged him to commit seppuku, or ritual suicide. Kishida, together with US President Joe Biden, had warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Crazy text, but few were surprised. Medvedev has established himself as “Jutta Grahn’s man” in international politics, as he has filtered his messages since Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine last February.

If anyone doesn’t remember, Jutta Grahn’s husband is the short story character by Veikko Huovinen who yelled obscenities from under the bed when his wife’s friends were visiting.

During his presidency Medvedev even had a reputation as somewhat of a liberal. However, it only meant that he was more liberal than his superior, Vladimir Putin. Medvedev was part of Russia’s kleptocratic and authoritarian elite, but his background outside of the KGB seemed like progress to many Russians. He even decided that Russia would abstain when the UN Security Council approved a military operation in Libya – despite Putin wanting Russia to block the operation.

However, the foundation of Medvedev’s career has been obedience to Putin. Innocuously, Medvedev had become president when the constitution at the time prohibited Putin from continuing for a third consecutive term. Putin returned after one season. The change was a public humiliation for Medvedev. Medvedev became not only a joke but also a symbol of the fact that there is no mechanism for the transfer of power in Putin’s system.

As a consolation, Putin made Medvedev the prime minister and the leader of the ruling United Russia party. That’s how Putin got to appear as a “good tsar” when the anger was directed at Medvedev. Until he was transferred to the Federation Security Council.

Medvedev’s the outbursts probably include bitterness in different directions, disappointment and anger, but they are not random flashes. They are an attempt to stay relevant and stay involved as an alternative if a replacement is needed again.

Strictly speaking, Medvedev is not “Jutta Grahn’s man” yet. Jutta Grahn’s husband’s main audience was Jutta Grahn, who liked shouting. Medvedev is just trying to charm the Russian elite with his tough talk.

However, he still needs to raise his voice. That’s how things are going in Moscow these days.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.