The 'Pinball Machine of the Nation' Joost Klein presented his Eurovision Song Contest song 'Europapa' last Thursday and he did so cheerfully. With shoulder pads, a Dutch flag and his good friend Arjen Lubach.

Will he win that Eurovision competition? Just might. Just as he could easily come last. I'm so proud that I don't understand this nonsense. Fortunately, there were still some Eurovision images from last year. That cawing crow duo whose names I keep forgetting. When I recently heard Gordon croaking out of tune, I thought for a moment about this, in my ears, legendary duo. As a Eurovision skeptic, I enjoy this so much. Although that lonely Indian with that sad outfit is still my number one. I'll never forget that name. Joan Franka!

I like this kind of important showbiz news. Especially at a time when Putin is gently preparing us for a serious nuclear war in which our free West seems to be wiped out. According to experts, it is the end of Vladimir himself. And his mafia billionaire clan is also cashless. Then our Quincy Promes will be happy that he is safe in Dubai at that moment.

I hope that when the Third World War breaks out we will have a somewhat serious government. Preferably under the leadership of Geertje, who once openly sympathized with Putin. What will Wilders do before the bomb falls? Does he give the Russian dictator a final warning just before? Or does he beg the Russians for mercy and explain that until recently he was a big fan of Putin? Does he point out to Moscow its overfull refrigerator? There his love for the ruthless Navalny killer stands next to the Koran ban and other withdrawn idiotic bills. Or will he leave the final warning to Mona from Volendam and flee in a niqab himself? But where to? Where is it still safe on our planet?

On television, a war expert reported that Putin's words were all words. Weapons chatter. No more. Did that reassure me? What did Colijn say again in 1936? Something about safe sleeping? The raid came four years later. So we still have time.

It was briefly discussed in a talk show, but luckily they then immediately moved on to really important matters. Whether Bert Huisjes is a Matthijs? Huisjes is some widely feared editor-in-chief of a splinter broadcaster within the NPO. Many presentation ladies who work or worked with him have complained about him, while the men of the Omroep for Wakker Nederland are very enthusiastic about Breezy Bertje. Johan Derksen included it in his talk show for Huisjes and then you immediately know that Bertje is completely wrong. It's wonderful that all this internal broadcasting bullshit is fought out openly via juice bitches, gossip sites and talk shows.

It always makes me laugh. Just like the British, who are making things even more colorful at the moment. They wonder why Kate has been missing for months. The most delicious gossip is buzzing through the United Kingdom. She would have had her ass hitchhiked, climbed over the palace wall, been pregnant with a red-haired baby and that would indicate that the child of her brother-in-law and old love is Harry, who himself is not the same father as his has a brother.

The tabloids are busy. It is also possible that she donated a kidney to her sick father-in-law. For this kind of wonderful nonsense alone, all those European royal families should stay. How we enjoyed old Bernard with his bribes and his bastard daughters, his slum landlord grandson, Mabeltje who slept in the forecastle of a boat with Klaas Bruinsma on the mudflats and Max with her bad father. In that respect it's a bit boring now.

Gossip is a nice distraction from reality. Also something positive? It is good that Rutte will lead NATO. He sometimes wants to forget something. For example, to start a war.