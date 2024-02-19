Column | Disciplinary violence does not raise good people

The anniversary year of children growing up free from violence has started with sad signs, when the death of a small child has shocked the whole country.

Today 40 years have passed since disciplinary violence against children was banned in Finland. Together with Sweden, we showed the direction for change, which more than 60 countries have joined. It was written into the law that the child must receive understanding, security and affection, and he must not be subjected to, physically disciplined or treated offensively. Already at that time, it was recognized that the change in education requires adequate support for families with children.

Finns have adopted new ways of education slowly. While in 1988 more than 70 percent of children said that they had experienced physical violence from their parents, in 2022 one fifth of the respondents said so. It is worrying that after a long period of good development, the situation has taken a turn for the worse. Half of Finnish children experience mental violence at home and five percent are subjected to serious physical violence.

When adults abuse each other, the perpetrator is usually a man. When violence is directed at a child, the perpetrator is most often another child or the mother. Violence by mothers against their children is a taboo that is recognized in investigations and official duties. Children also name the mother as the perpetrator of violence more often than the father. However, in the last child victim survey, violence by fathers had become more common. Violence is usually committed by the adult who takes care of the child. Economic and social stress, exhaustion, intoxicants and disciplinary violence experienced as a child are the most common causes of violence.

Studies show that corporal punishment causes a child intense shame, stress and fear. It teaches the child a model where conflicts are resolved by subjugation and the strength of the stronger. A child brought up by discipline is not obedient, but fearful, and after leaving the circle of fear, often defiant and restless. The background of people convicted of violent crimes is almost always abuse experienced as a child. Perceived violence is also connected to mental health disorders and social problems in adulthood.

Corporal punishment can lead to an escalation of violence: when slapping, blocking and bone buttons become a habit, the threshold for the use of violent violence is lowered. In Finland too, around three children die and are injured as a result of violence every year. Deaths have decreased, but the situation of children under 10 years old has not improved. In addition, injuries caused by violence are treated annually in health care.

The harms of violence are also mental, because the child is completely dependent on the care of an adult. The experience that a caring adult causes pain and fear breaks a child's trust in other people.

Disciplinary violence only rarely comes to the attention of the authorities, because the children do not know or dare to speak, and the perpetrators of the violence or those who witness it do not pass on the violence. Professionals' skills in recognizing violence have been improved, but it still too often remains hidden.

Junior the anniversary year of violence-free growth has started with sad signs, when the death of a small child has shocked the whole country. Many people ask how violence can be prevented. The answer is not easy. Violence is most effectively prevented by ensuring that the economic and social conditions for families to take care of their children are in order. That requires not only loved ones, but also a society that takes good care of families with children.

In recent years, Finns' attitudes towards disciplinary violence have softened. This can be seen both in research and in practice. Public debate calls for discipline in homes, streets and schools. At several public events, I get to hear how children used to be spanked and they grew up to be good people. This kind of educational attitude must not become common.

The author is a children's commissioner.