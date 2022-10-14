Column | Digital companies want our whole lives

Everything becoming digital is not good for people or society.

Facebook parent company Meta presented its virtual glasses and virtual reality this week. Where the company thinks working life and life in general is going.

In Meta’s vision, the transformation of everything into digital and pixels is inevitable. The thought is silly.

Of course, Meta’s point of view is understandable. As is the custom of large companies, they are constantly thinking about new markets, how the company’s products could either be used more or in completely new situations.

I remember the story of an ice cream manufacturer who was obsessed with growth. Since people eat ice cream to a limited extent, it was necessary to try to come up with new uses for ice cream. One marketing whiz suddenly thought, what if we developed a breakfast ice cream. If you ate ice cream instead of porridge every morning, ice cream sales would increase.

Thank God, hammer companies haven’t tried to “make the world a better place” with the same logic, expanding their business beyond renovations.

“ Our everyday life is based on electricity and microchips.

Meth director general Mark Zuckerberg sees money and power in the virtual world. The company’s virtual reality is not much weirder than Sims or similar games. About a couple of hundred billion euros of money circulates in the game market every year. That’s about as big a chunk of money as the entire social media business.

The 21st century has been an almost unreserved expansion of digital and often American technology. The functionality of our everyday life is based on electricity, microchips and internet connection.

The Russian attack has made many people wonder if electronic everyday life can withstand disruptions. It is a good question whether the trend of turning everything into bits is generally healthy for people, the environment and our cultures.

Construction has already awakened to how gravity ventilation and traditional construction methods produce healthy, durable and repairable houses.

There are inventions and user interfaces that should not be forgotten in the digital hustle and bustle. A book, a bicycle and a face-to-face encounter.

High tech longing for his side low tech.

As designers have repeatedly said, good design is unobtrusive. The same could be true for digital. We don’t need more digi, touch screens and smart toasters.

Ice cream is a great dessert.

Nothing prevents you from eating ice cream with every meal of the day.

In the long run, it’s not a good idea. Except maybe the ice cream maker.

The author is HS Vision’s technology editor.