Column | Did one-off salary payments become a permanent phenomenon?

Finland took a model from Germany in salary formation.

Last The union-specific wage round that started in the fall is starting to be patted. The coordination of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK once again held. Almost all contracts followed the technology industry workers’ contract, according to which wages will rise by about six percent in two years.

Small differences arose regarding how the increases are distributed annually during the two-year contract period. For example, according to the employee agreement in the technology industry, wage increases are focused on this year, in the chemical industry on next year.

Gone the slogan of the winter was one-off. According to EK’s estimate, the one-time payment was used in 80 percent of the organization’s member unions’ contracts, of which there were more than 200. The one-time payment was especially needed by wage earners.

The one-time installment came to an obvious need: two years earlier, in retrospect, salary increases that were too moderate were agreed upon. No one could predict in advance what kind of figures inflation would reach at the end of the contract period. Last fall, consumers’ purchasing power dwindled at a dangerous rate. Inflation has been reflected, among other things, in everyone’s sales invoice.

A typical one-time installment was less than 500 euros, and its cost impact was in the order of one percent. The good thing about the one-time payment for the employer is that it does not affect future increases.

Salary increases when calculating the cost effects, many variables must be taken into account: for example, where in the contract period the wage increases are distributed, and the length of the contract period. In some rounds of negotiations, the salary increase percentages have been divided by the length of the contract period, so that it has been possible to accurately calculate the increases per contract month.

This time, there was no need for such a thing, as the private sector generally made solutions for a little less than two years. Therefore, the increases for the contract period are also approximately the same.

The timing of salary increases also affects what kind of salary legacy the contract leaves for the next contract period.

In Germany, salary increases were handled in one-off installments for years before the current round. Even in Finland, the one-time batch is by no means a new invention, but in the last ten years it has been used rarely, if ever.

What if the one-off came to stay? If an element is included in the contracts, it is difficult to get rid of it. A lot depends on how inflation plays out.

