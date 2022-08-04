‘Brave against the advance of women’, read in NRC above a piece about the sexist statements of a number of fraternity members during a lustrum party. You know, something about “whores” and “semen buckets.” Such a lullo also passed by on Sunday in a Summer guestsfragment about Occupy. In 2011, supporters of that protest movement occupied the Beursplein, where the corps is located around the corner. “So, what an ugly unemployed person you are,” the lullo bragged to an activist. He was just short of shouting ‘break his neck’, as the lullos shouted about women at the ‘gentlemen’s dinner’. Apparently, lullos can’t show respect for people outside their own circle.

According to D66 leader Sigrid Kaag, misogyny takes “almost medieval forms”. That is what she said at a party conference this year, and she referred to the hate and threats against mayor Femke Halsema, virologist Marion Koopmans and historian Nadia Bouras. Kaag also spoke out about the lullo dinner. “We live in 2022, not 1922,” she wrote on LinkedIn. Or actually: ‘Not in the Middle Ages’.

I call Serena Ferente, professor of medieval history at the University of Amsterdam. What does she think of Kaag’s comparison? Do women like Halsema, Koopmans and Bouras – but also Kaag herself – receive medieval treatment?

The Middle Ages span a thousand years, says Ferente. There were several periods in between. “Well, the misogyny was virulent. In the Middle Ages, witches and infidels were burned – often educated, single women. And Joan of Arc, the once acclaimed country girl who commanded an army, was also burned alive, partly because she was wearing men’s clothes.”

In our time, women are considered equals by law, says Ferente. Money makes them independent and they have more control over their bodies. “But research also shows that the pay gap between men and women is still just as large as it was in the Middle Ages. I think that is what Kaag meant: the Middle Ages are far behind us, but we still live in an irrational, unjust and violent society.”

What we can learn from medieval history, Ferente says, is that misogyny took two forms. „Women were never peers, they were always above or below men. You see it in love poems from that time. In the same poem, women were praised for their beauty, but also portrayed as idlers, who you can rape and ridicule. “Both problematic.”

Is Kaag the Joan of Arc of our time? Ferente laughs. “She’s a lot less naive. But on that one point I see a resemblance: first to be incensed and then reviled. Heroes are always vulnerable, but female heroes are just that little bit more.”

