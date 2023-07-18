Column | Democracy lost its own history

The debate about the state of democracy sometimes resembles a race between the tortoise and Achilles.

Already according to a paradox known in antiquity, even the slowest tortoise can beat the swift-footed Achilles in a running race if the tortoise is given even a small head start. At the point when Achilles has reached the starting point of his rival, the tortoise has already moved on. The same situation can be repeated ad infinitum: the tortoise stays ahead of Achilles.

The debate about the state of democracy sometimes resembles a race between the tortoise and Achilles. For whatever one is willing to say about democracy and its supposed crises, the problems always seem to have moved a step forward.

Let’s think about the beginning of the 21st century. New avenues of participation were called for in the democracy debate, until the rise of social media turned the situation on its head and led many to hope for the return of the gatekeepers. Another concern was technocracy and its lack of alternatives, until the rise of populism raised hopes for the return of consensus.

And if last year there was talk of quiet unanimity during the period of Finnishness, now we are in the direction of the United States, according to the Prime Minister.

These the confrontations are certainly not symmetrical. Perhaps the technocracy is only getting stronger from the culture wars waged by the populists. It may be that the purpose of social media was not to generate discussion but affective glue.

It can still be argued that the crises of democracy also tell us something about its relationship with time. The Cold War, which ended with the victory of liberal democracy, fundamentally changed the concept of time of democracy itself.

First: the emergence of democracies was seen as a kind of automation that follows market liberalization – as long as capitalism works, civil society will follow. The experiences of the fragility of democracy after the Second World War were quickly forgotten.

The second change concerned the relationship of the people’s power to the past. Democracy became a timeless idea, a system-level concept that gradually lost its relation to the historical experiences that inspired it.

That is why the world is now eagerly divided into authoritarian and democratic states as if it were eternal dividing lines. It’s no wonder that theories about the nature of the people have made a comeback.

19th century however, the modern idea of ​​democracy formed in the early part differs significantly from other political ideologies of the era, such as liberalism and socialism. Democracy theorists often did not present a timeless ideal society, but rather tried to describe ways that enable learning from history.

The mammoth of Alexis de Tocqueville, who lived in the early 19th century Democracy in America is one example of this way of thinking. Instead of an idea-level treatise, it was a travelogue that sought to understand why the republican revolution succeeded in late 18th-century America but failed in post-1789 France.

Tocqueville’s answer had to do with society and its structures. The United States did not have the ballast of a European legal society. Social relations were determined by the ideas of equality and reciprocity.

What was essential was that democracy was not so much a political system as a culture, whose core was the ability to learn from the mistakes of the past.

Democracy constant crisis makes it easy to become cynical: no single change is decisive in the end. Perhaps more important, however, is a certain erosion of historical memory. We forget what basic rights or welfare state structures were created for.

For, along with the power of change, democracy is essentially a conservative idea: at its core is the ability to nurture institutions that have been born as a result of a certain learning experience.

The author is an academic researcher specializing in European thought and politics at the University of Helsinki.